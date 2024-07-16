Dundee football fan, 30, seriously injured in Poland after water accident as dad delivers update on condition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee football fan, 30, seriously injured in Poland after water accident as dad delivers update on condition

A fundraiser has been launched to help Liam Fullerton, who was following Dundee FC on a pre-season trip.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Dundee man Liam Fullerton, who is seriously injured in a hospital in Poland.
Liam Fullerton, who is seriously injured in a hospital in Poland. Image: Joseph Fullerton

A Dundee football fan has spent a week fighting for his life in hospital in Poland after jumping off a bridge into shallow water to cool down.

Initially, doctors in Poland thought Liam Fullerton had only sustained leg injuries.

But just before he was due to fly home he became seriously unwell and has spent the week in an induced coma.

His condition deteriorated quickly and Liam, 30, was found to be suffering from septic shock and gangrene.

However, on Monday, his parents Joe and Lisa – who flew to Poland to be at his bedside – were given the good news that Liam has now been brought out of the coma.

But he still has a long way to go.

Dundee football fan Liam wakes up from induced coma at Polish hospital

Liam was in Poland with friends to watch Dundee’s match against Lech Poznan at the Stadion Akademii, Wronki on July 6.

Speaking to The Courier, Joe said: “Liam was woken up from the coma on Monday.

“He is still in the specialist unit in hospital here and still has a very long way to go.

“We have now been allowed to see him and although there is an improvement he won’t be allowed out of here for the foreseeable future.”

Joe says the family are very grateful for all the messages of support and also to those donating funds for an air ambulance to bring him home.

He said: “However, the doctors are telling us there is no chance that he is going to be well enough for that meantime.”

Dundee fan injured in Poland
The 30-year-old was following Dundee in Poland when the accident happened. Image: Joe Fullerton

Speaking on her Facebook page, his mum Lisa said that to cool down in the hot weather, he jumped off a bridge into water before hitting the bottom or landing on rocks.

He was rushed to A&E where he was treated for two nasty wounds to his left leg.

She said: “After being told he had no broken bones he tried to leave for his flight on Sunday night but unfortunately took unwell and was rushed back into the hospital in Poznan.”

Lisa said Liam became seriously unwell with septic shock and gangrene in the wound at the top of his leg, all from the dirty water.

He had numerous operations to clean it out and stop the infection but staff at the hospital in Poznan were unable to do any more for him so he was airlifted to a hospital near Gdańsk with specialists in wound bacteria.

Liam was given a course of action that included hyperbaric oxygen treatment three times a day, but after only two sessions his body began to struggle.

X-rays showed the infection had spread to his lungs.

Fundraiser to bring ‘cheeky’ Liam home

In her Facebook update, Lisa said: “He is currently waiting to go for another operation on his leg.

“This is to clear any dead tissue and has been happening daily.

“He has another hyperbaric oxygen session to go this afternoon and that should be him done.

“The doctor indicated that infection parameters are away down so this is great news.

“He is in pain but being given plenty of painkillers.

She added: “Although Joe and I are here with Liam on our own and miles away from home, it feels like we have an army behind us.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all of the phone calls, messages and support we are receiving from all directions.

“Let’s try our damn hardest to get our funny, cheeky, loud boy Liam through this.”

Launching the fundraising campaign, family friend Gill Young said: “Liam is a young caring guy who would always be the first to help in any circumstances.

“To bring Liam home at some point it’s costly. The air ambulance alone, if he were to need one, is £31,700.”

Gill explained that Liam only had his European E111 health card on holiday and no insurance.

Conversation