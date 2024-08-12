Mum of four opening new Dunblane beauty salon after move from Hydro hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Mum of four opening new Dunblane beauty salon after move from Hydro hotel

Angela Devlin, 46, will launch Room to Glow on August 31.

By Ellidh Aitken
Angela Devlin is opening Room to Glow on High Street in Dunblane. Image: Angela Devlin
Angela Devlin is opening Room to Glow on High Street in Dunblane. Image: Angela Devlin

A mum of four is opening a new beauty salon on Dunblane High Street after moving from the Hydro hotel.

Angela Devlin, 46, will launch Room to Glow at the end of this month – having based herself out of the hotel’s leisure centre for the past year.

She hopes the move to the centre of town will make it easier for customers to find her.

Launch night planned for new Dunblane beauty salon

Angela told The Courier: “I am having a launch on August 31 so will be opening then and I am inviting people to come along for a couple of hours.

“People will be able to come in and have a look and make bookings, as well as meeting me.

“There will be prosecco and nibbles.

“I have been running the business for a year at Dunblane Hydro in the leisure centre so I am moving from there to High Street because I think a lot of people don’t know I am up there.

Angela outside the new Room to Glow shop. Image: Angela Devlin

I offer services such as facials, massaging, nails, waxing and eyelash and eyebrow tinting.

“I am also going to be offering new treatments like spray tanning.

“As time goes on I will be adding on a lot.

“I like to keep up to date with what is relevant and current and keep up to date with my training.”

Room to Glow owner trained in beauty after living in Kenya and Germany

Angela trained as a beauty therapist about nine years ago, having previously lived in places such as Kenya and Germany as her husband, Stuart, was in the Armed Forces.

She says returning to Scotland gave her the chance to “do what I wanted”.

She added: “It is something I have always wanted to do but never thought I would be able to do it.

“The opportunity came up to run the space at the Hydro and I just went for it and since then I had never thought about a shop.

“But then the space on High Street was there and I thought, ‘Why not?’ and it has just snowballed from there.

“It will just be me at the salon initially and I will see how it goes, and then I will hire people in potentially, but as it stands it will just be me doing it.”

More from News

Dunfermline job centre
Fife lout's Buckfast-fuelled racist rant at job centre on same day he was released…
Flood alert for Tayside Fife and Stirling as Perth floodgates closed
Flood alerts issued across Tayside, Fife and Stirling as Perth floodgates closed
The B914 is closed near Blairadam Forest. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Fife road closed overnight after firefighters and police called to incident
Gary Marshall appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Drunk's lucky escape after fall on Cowdenbeath railway tracks
The Turret House in Weem, near Aberfeldy.
£600k 'Turret House' with stunning views over Perthshire countryside for sale
Danielle Gaffar.
Drunk woman spat on police after being stopped from driving from Dundee house party
Courier/Tele News. File pics of Stagecoach and Xplore Dundee buses at High Street/Nethergate. Pic shows; Stagecoach Bus in Dundee. Tuesday, 22nd January, 2019. Kris Miller/DCT Media.
Anger as Cupar bus passengers left standing after Stagecoach axe express stops
Halfords, Gary Ridgewell
Perth Halfords manager embezzled £90k from company in crooked coupon scam
Kenmore rescue
Female walker airlifted to Ninewells Hospital after fall in Highland Perthshire
Dundee Kiltwalk. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best photos as thousands take part in Dundee Kiltwalk 2024

Conversation