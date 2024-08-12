Mum of four opening new Dunblane beauty salon after move from Hydro hotel

A mum of four is opening a new beauty salon on Dunblane High Street after moving from the Hydro hotel.

Angela Devlin, 46, will launch Room to Glow at the end of this month – having based herself out of the hotel’s leisure centre for the past year.

She hopes the move to the centre of town will make it easier for customers to find her.

Launch night planned for new Dunblane beauty salon

Angela told The Courier: “I am having a launch on August 31 so will be opening then and I am inviting people to come along for a couple of hours.

“People will be able to come in and have a look and make bookings, as well as meeting me.

“There will be prosecco and nibbles.

“I have been running the business for a year at Dunblane Hydro in the leisure centre so I am moving from there to High Street because I think a lot of people don’t know I am up there.

“I offer services such as facials, massaging, nails, waxing and eyelash and eyebrow tinting.

“I am also going to be offering new treatments like spray tanning.

“As time goes on I will be adding on a lot.

“I like to keep up to date with what is relevant and current and keep up to date with my training.”

Room to Glow owner trained in beauty after living in Kenya and Germany

Angela trained as a beauty therapist about nine years ago, having previously lived in places such as Kenya and Germany as her husband, Stuart, was in the Armed Forces.

She says returning to Scotland gave her the chance to “do what I wanted”.

She added: “It is something I have always wanted to do but never thought I would be able to do it.

“The opportunity came up to run the space at the Hydro and I just went for it and since then I had never thought about a shop.

“But then the space on High Street was there and I thought, ‘Why not?’ and it has just snowballed from there.

“It will just be me at the salon initially and I will see how it goes, and then I will hire people in potentially, but as it stands it will just be me doing it.”