Stirling cafe Smokey’s on sale for £100k just a year after opening

A cafe in Stirling has been put up for sale just one year after opening.

Smokey’s, on Murray Place, opened in August 2023.

According to agent CoGoGo, it is being sold as the current owners plan to move abroad.

The listing says the cafe has “quickly become a local favourite”.

Stirling cafe becomes ‘go-to destination’ in just one year

It is also described as a “thriving business” with “ample opportunity for growth”.

The cafe offers sit-in, takeaway and delivery, with the opportunity to extend opening hours to include breakfast or late-night dining.

The listing says: “Established just a year ago by our client, Smokey’s has quickly become a local favourite, renowned for its mouth-watering grilled chicken platters, succulent chicken wings, wraps and an array of other delectable offerings.

“This well-positioned eatery has become a go-to destination for both dine-in and takeaway options, with a loyal customer base that continues to grow.”

Smokey’s is fully equipped and is presented in ready-to-operate condition with assets valued at around £70,000.

It also has an established online presence with an active website which has been a “key driver of revenue”.

The business is run by the owners with the help of two full-time and two part-time staff members.

It has generated a turnover of £275,000.

CoGoGo says there is also potential to franchise the brand.

The Stirling cafe is up for sale for £99,995 on a leasehold basis with nine years remaining on a 10-year lease.

The current rent is £27,000 per annum, increasing by £1,000 each year.