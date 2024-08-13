Stirling cafe Smokey’s on sale for £100k just a year after opening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling cafe Smokey’s on sale for £100k just a year after opening

Smokey's, on Murray Place, opened in August 2023. 

By Ellidh Aitken
A cafe in Stirling has been put up for sale just one year after opening.

According to agent CoGoGo, it is being sold as the current owners plan to move abroad.

The listing says the cafe has “quickly become a local favourite”.

Stirling cafe becomes ‘go-to destination’ in just one year

It is also described as a “thriving business” with “ample opportunity for growth”.

The cafe offers sit-in, takeaway and delivery, with the opportunity to extend opening hours to include breakfast or late-night dining.

The listing says: “Established just a year ago by our client, Smokey’s has quickly become a local favourite, renowned for its mouth-watering grilled chicken platters, succulent chicken wings, wraps and an array of other delectable offerings.

“This well-positioned eatery has become a go-to destination for both dine-in and takeaway options, with a loyal customer base that continues to grow.”

Inside Smokey’s cafe. Image: CoGoGo
The cafe is fully equipped. Image: CoGoGo
Behind the counter at Smokey’s. Image: CoGoGo
The cafe has become a local favourite. Image: CoGoGo
There is a variety of food options. Image: CoGoGo
Smokey’s offers sit in, takeaway and delivery. Image: CoGoGo

Smokey’s is fully equipped and is presented in ready-to-operate condition with assets valued at around £70,000.

It also has an established online presence with an active website which has been a “key driver of revenue”.

The business is run by the owners with the help of two full-time and two part-time staff members.

It has generated a turnover of £275,000.

CoGoGo says there is also potential to franchise the brand.

The Stirling cafe is up for sale for £99,995 on a leasehold basis with nine years remaining on a 10-year lease.

The current rent is £27,000 per annum, increasing by £1,000 each year.

Conversation