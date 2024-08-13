Tickets already selling out for popular pumpkin patch at Stirlingshire’s Arnprior Farm

Tickets are already selling out for a popular pumpkin patch at a Stirlingshire farm.

The Halloween event at Arnprior Farm – 11 miles west of Stirling – is one of Scotland’s most popular pumpkin picking spots with over 20,000 pumpkins to choose from.

All weekend slots have already sold out just days after tickets were released on Sunday.

Running from October 12 until October 27, past visitors to the pumpkin patch include ex-soap star Helen Flanagan.

Limited tickets left for Arnprior Farm pumpkin picking

Entrance to the pumpkin patch is free, but tickets are required for parking at the farm.

These are priced at £15.70 with booking fees and include £5 off pumpkins at checkout.

Remaining slots are available from 9am to 11.30am, 12pm to 2.30pm and 3pm to 5.30pm on select days.

Additionally, quieter ASN sessions are being held on October 14 at 9am and October 25 at 3pm.

The Arnprior Farm website states: “Our patch is a great day out for all the family, including your furry friends.

“As well as pumpkins, we have a quad pod ride, pumpkin cannon, bale mountain, an indoor hay barn, face painting, bouncy castle, lots of photo opportunities and much much more.

“We have a delicious selection of food and drink each day including Loops and Scoops infamous churros, Skinners of Kippen burgers and pumpkin soup, pizzas, hot chocolates, home baking and gin fizz.

“We also have our popular pop-up shop in the polytunnel where you will be sure to find some autumnal goodies to take home.”

Tickets for the event are available to purchase online.