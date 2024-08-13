Tickets already selling out for popular pumpkin patch at Stirlingshire’s Arnprior Farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tickets already selling out for popular pumpkin patch at Stirlingshire’s Arnprior Farm

Past visitors to Arnprior Farm include ex-soap star Helen Flanagan.

By Andrew Robson
The pumpkin patch in 2023
Image: Arnprior Farm

Tickets are already selling out for a popular pumpkin patch at a Stirlingshire farm.

The Halloween event at Arnprior Farm – 11 miles west of Stirling – is one of Scotland’s most popular pumpkin picking spots with over 20,000 pumpkins to choose from.

All weekend slots have already sold out just days after tickets were released on Sunday.

Running from October 12 until October 27, past visitors to the pumpkin patch include ex-soap star Helen Flanagan.

Limited tickets left for Arnprior Farm pumpkin picking

Entrance to the pumpkin patch is free, but tickets are required for parking at the farm.

These are priced at £15.70 with booking fees and include £5 off pumpkins at checkout.

Remaining slots are available from 9am to 11.30am, 12pm to 2.30pm and 3pm to 5.30pm on select days.

Additionally, quieter ASN sessions are being held on October 14 at 9am and October 25 at 3pm.

Tickets went on sale on Sunday.
Image: Arnprior Farm

The Arnprior Farm website states: “Our patch is a great day out for all the family, including your furry friends.

“As well as pumpkins, we have a quad pod ride, pumpkin cannon, bale mountain, an indoor hay barn, face painting, bouncy castle, lots of photo opportunities and much much more.

“We have a delicious selection of food and drink each day including Loops and Scoops infamous churros, Skinners of Kippen burgers and pumpkin soup, pizzas, hot chocolates, home baking and gin fizz.

“We also have our popular pop-up shop in the polytunnel where you will be sure to find some autumnal goodies to take home.”

Tickets for the event are available to purchase online.

Conversation