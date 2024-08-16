How will prison bosses solve HMP Stirling noise issues?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How will prison bosses solve HMP Stirling noise issues?

Relocating challenging prisoners and installing a 'forced ventilation' system in order to keep windows permanently locked are among the plans to mitigate the shouting and screaming at the £85 million complex.

By Ross Logan
Residents living near HMP & YOI Stirling have complained of swearing, shouting and screaming. Picture by Isla Glen.
“A major design flaw.”

Some Bridge of Allan residents might have other ways of describing the noise coming from their new neighbours inside HMP Stirling.

Chief prison inspector Wendy Sinclair-Gieben had plenty of praise for the £85 million “therapeutic” women’s jail following the facility’s first inspection.

But she also acknowledged the oversight in placing prisoners with complex needs within earshot of some locals.

What is the problem?

In her inspection report, Ms Sinclair-Gieben wrote: “A major design flaw was clearly the separation and reintegration unit and high dependency units being located within sight and sound of the neighbouring community.”

As the name suggests, SRUs are for segregated prisoners exhibiting complex and challenging behaviours. The units are colloquially known as “the digger” or “the
seg”.

HM Chief Inspector of Prisons for Scotland, Wendy Sinclair-Gieben

Since opening last year, residents living on the Forth Park housing estate next to the prison have complained of screaming, shouting, swearing, singing and threats of violence coming from over the prison walls.

Some say prisoners can see into their back gardens or onto the neighbouring streets , and claim they have been sworn at by inmates.

In a letter to residents, Scottish Prison Service (SPS) chief executive Teresa Medhurst explained: “As you will be aware, SPS continues to receive women from the courts with significant mental health concerns, which presents a continuing challenge for us and our staff, who work hard to support and manage these individuals in moments of distress.

“I know this has, at times, resulted in excessive shouting, singing, or both, and that this has negatively affected you and your family.”

What has been done?

There are no bars on doors and windows inside HMP Stirling
Staff were praised in the inspection report but noise complaints have persisted since the facility opened last year

In the same update, Ms Medhurst told residents measures taken so far included providing Filon sheets on the north fence, plus the planting of additional hedges as a visual screen. Additional acoustic panels and planting have also been added to the rear of the house blocks closest to the prison fence.

She also revealed that the SPS had “commissioned the design of a mechanical ventilation system to allow the windows in the house blocks to the north of the site to be kept permanently closed.”

The service has also promised to “to change the use of the house blocks so that those women who have complex needs, and can be distressed, will be housed at the further away buildings presenting more of a risk to the women in our care.”

What’s next?

A prison officer makes a bed inside the custody units at HMP Stirling
The custody units were praised as a “modern, relaxed ambience” where women felt “safe, respected and supported by their personal officers”.

There is currently no clear timeline for when the more significant changes like the ventilation system and the relocation of more challenging prisoners will be made, nor how much the work will cost.

So while it’s clear the SPS has listened to residents’ concerns and has vowed to act, they may have to put of with some disturbance for a little while yet.

“For there to be significant change to our estate, this will require planning, construction and financial input; but I am clear that we need to take these actions,” Ms Medhurst wrote.

“It is important to stress however, that these changes will take time to implement, despite the fact that I have now requested their action.”

“In the meantime, we will continue to seek to work with the women and make the best use of our entire estate to minimise the impact on you. As offered before, we continue to be open to small meetings in our prison to talk you through the measures we are taking and hear from you directly.”

Changes ‘must be implemented quickly’

Alasdair Tollemache, Green Party councillor for Dunblane and Bridge of Allan, said: “I  am very supportive of the ethos behind the new prison.

“However, it was badly placed and should not have had occupied blocks as close to local houses.

“What is important now is that changes are now implemented quickly and that residents can return to their previous lives.

“I have  seen close up the effect that the disturbances have had on local residents over the last year. I have received countless texts, phone calls and emails expressing stress. despair, desperation and anger.”

Councillor Alasdair Tollemache

An SPS spokesperson said: “We fully understand the disruption noise from HMP & YOI Stirling can cause.

“We remain committed to being a good neighbour to everyone in the community. We have and will continue to engage with both local residents and elected members as we progress a number of short-term and long-term measures in terms of how we manage the establishment and the wider estate.

“These are detailed on our website, which we continue to update as further actions are taken.

“Our staff continue to work hard to support those in our care, to manage and intervene in moments of upset and distress, and so reduce the impact on those living in the surrounding area.”

Conversation