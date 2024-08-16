How will prison bosses solve HMP Stirling noise issues?

“A major design flaw.”

Some Bridge of Allan residents might have other ways of describing the noise coming from their new neighbours inside HMP Stirling.

Chief prison inspector Wendy Sinclair-Gieben had plenty of praise for the £85 million “therapeutic” women’s jail following the facility’s first inspection.

But she also acknowledged the oversight in placing prisoners with complex needs within earshot of some locals.

What is the problem?

In her inspection report, Ms Sinclair-Gieben wrote: “A major design flaw was clearly the separation and reintegration unit and high dependency units being located within sight and sound of the neighbouring community.”

As the name suggests, SRUs are for segregated prisoners exhibiting complex and challenging behaviours. The units are colloquially known as “the digger” or “the

seg”.

Since opening last year, residents living on the Forth Park housing estate next to the prison have complained of screaming, shouting, swearing, singing and threats of violence coming from over the prison walls.

Some say prisoners can see into their back gardens or onto the neighbouring streets , and claim they have been sworn at by inmates.

In a letter to residents, Scottish Prison Service (SPS) chief executive Teresa Medhurst explained: “As you will be aware, SPS continues to receive women from the courts with significant mental health concerns, which presents a continuing challenge for us and our staff, who work hard to support and manage these individuals in moments of distress.

“I know this has, at times, resulted in excessive shouting, singing, or both, and that this has negatively affected you and your family.”

What has been done?

In the same update, Ms Medhurst told residents measures taken so far included providing Filon sheets on the north fence, plus the planting of additional hedges as a visual screen. Additional acoustic panels and planting have also been added to the rear of the house blocks closest to the prison fence.

She also revealed that the SPS had “commissioned the design of a mechanical ventilation system to allow the windows in the house blocks to the north of the site to be kept permanently closed.”

The service has also promised to “to change the use of the house blocks so that those women who have complex needs, and can be distressed, will be housed at the further away buildings presenting more of a risk to the women in our care.”

What’s next?

There is currently no clear timeline for when the more significant changes like the ventilation system and the relocation of more challenging prisoners will be made, nor how much the work will cost.

So while it’s clear the SPS has listened to residents’ concerns and has vowed to act, they may have to put of with some disturbance for a little while yet.

“For there to be significant change to our estate, this will require planning, construction and financial input; but I am clear that we need to take these actions,” Ms Medhurst wrote.

“It is important to stress however, that these changes will take time to implement, despite the fact that I have now requested their action.”

“In the meantime, we will continue to seek to work with the women and make the best use of our entire estate to minimise the impact on you. As offered before, we continue to be open to small meetings in our prison to talk you through the measures we are taking and hear from you directly.”

Changes ‘must be implemented quickly’

Alasdair Tollemache, Green Party councillor for Dunblane and Bridge of Allan, said: “I am very supportive of the ethos behind the new prison.

“However, it was badly placed and should not have had occupied blocks as close to local houses.

“What is important now is that changes are now implemented quickly and that residents can return to their previous lives.

“I have seen close up the effect that the disturbances have had on local residents over the last year. I have received countless texts, phone calls and emails expressing stress. despair, desperation and anger.”

An SPS spokesperson said: “We fully understand the disruption noise from HMP & YOI Stirling can cause.

“We remain committed to being a good neighbour to everyone in the community. We have and will continue to engage with both local residents and elected members as we progress a number of short-term and long-term measures in terms of how we manage the establishment and the wider estate.

“These are detailed on our website, which we continue to update as further actions are taken.

“Our staff continue to work hard to support those in our care, to manage and intervene in moments of upset and distress, and so reduce the impact on those living in the surrounding area.”