A82 in Stirlingshire reopens after one-car crash

The A82 in Stirlingshire has reopened after a one-car crash.

The road was shut near Tyndrum after a crash at around 10.40am.

Traffic Scotland confirmed the road reopened at around 12pm with traffic able to pass in both directions.

A post on X said: “The A82 at Tyndrum has now reopened following the earlier road traffic collision.

“Traffic is able to pass in both directions.”

Police were urging drivers to avoid the area with a 54-mile diversion route put in place.

An earlier statement said: “The A82 is closed near Tyndrum following a report of a one car crash that happened around 10.40am on Saturday, 12 October.

“Emergency services are in attendance and road users are advised to avoid the area.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.