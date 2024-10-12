Perth healthy takeaway firm for sale after 3 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth healthy takeaway firm for sale after 3 years

Macrotrition was founded by Jack Parr in September 2021.

By Ellidh Aitken
Owner Jack Parr outside Macrotrition in Perth, which has been put up for sale. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Owner Jack Parr outside Macrotrition in Perth, which has been put up for sale. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A healthy food cafe and takeaway in Perth has been put up for sale after three years.

Macrotrition was founded by Jack Parr in September 2021 and moved into its current premises on South Methven Street last year.

He says the sale is a “unique opportunity” to take over a “thriving cafe and meal prep business” in the city centre.

Jack confirmed the business and cafe are continuing to run as usual.

The sale will include the Macrotrition brand, Perth cafe and meal prep subscription service.

‘Thriving’ Perth healthy food cafe and meal prep business for sale

In a post on Facebook, Jack said: “Take advantage of a unique opportunity to own Macrotrition, a thriving café and meal prep business located in the heart of Perth city centre at 37a South Methven Street.

“Macrotrition is known for its carefully crafted, nutrient-dense meals that are balanced for optimal macronutrient intake, alongside a diverse menu that caters to a wide range of dietary preferences and demographics.

“Since its inception in September 2021, Macrotrition has built a strong reputation as a go-to destination for busy professionals, fitness enthusiasts, and anyone seeking fresh, delicious food.

Jack is selling the Perth cafe and Macrotrition brand. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“With a focus on providing high-quality, balanced meals both in-store and through its popular meal prep delivery service, Macrotrition offers an innovative approach to dining.

“The café serves a variety of clients, from fitness enthusiasts to those simply looking for wholesome meal options.

“By offering a broad menu, Macrotrition appeals to all demographics, ensuring there’s something for everyone—from macro-balanced fitness meals to more traditional offerings like baked potatoes and paninis.

“The café’s customer base continues to grow, with loyal local patrons as well as an ever-expanding online following.”

Inside Macrotrition in Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The cafe comes fully furnished with an equipped commercial kitchen, an “inclusive” menu and an experienced staff team.

Macrotrition previously opened pop-ups in Glasgow and Dundee but these have since closed.

Jack’s post added: “The current owner is relocating for other business ventures, creating this exciting opportunity for a new owner to take over a thriving business.

“The decision to sell has been made with great reluctance, but it offers a chance for a new owner to build upon the strong foundation already in place.”

Macrotrition is for sale at £38,250 with the additional opportunity to purchase a Ford Transit food truck for event catering or markets at £29,999.

The full listing is available on Jack’s Facebook page.

The Courier previously told how Jack went from being “terrible at school” to starting a business at 23.

More from Perth & Kinross

John Beattie holding side of beef next to Wendy Donald sharpening knives in her butcher shop cold room
Blairgowrie butcher fuelling Viking strongman's bid to take on the world
Rewind Scotland will not return in 2025.
Rewind Festival will not return to Perth in 2025
The turbine tower from Oakbank Road.
Perth residents shocked by size of 'eyesore' wind turbine as construction begins
6
Dried out surface of South Inch pond, Perth
Perth's 'unusually dry September' delays South Inch pond refill
St Johnstone's new training ground.
EXCLUSIVE: 10-year St Johnstone dispute with council near an end as Saints set to…
Niall Jackson enjoying the aurora at Monikie. Image: Niall Jackson
Best pictures as Northern Lights put on spectacular display in Tayside and Fife
Rory Mowatt
Jailed Perth man battered mum twice, leaving her with fractured jaw
Redwood trees standing in flood water
Geoff Brown building firm urged to protect Perthshire trees from housing development
Andrew Grant
Whisky thief stole £42k of spirits from Perth auctioneer to bankroll gambling addiction
Exterior of Perth and Kinross Council's offices at Pullar House in Perth
NHS Tayside sorry after 30-minute queues for Covid vaccine in Perth
9

Conversation