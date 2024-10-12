Perth healthy takeaway firm for sale after 3 years

A healthy food cafe and takeaway in Perth has been put up for sale after three years.

Macrotrition was founded by Jack Parr in September 2021 and moved into its current premises on South Methven Street last year.

He says the sale is a “unique opportunity” to take over a “thriving cafe and meal prep business” in the city centre.

Jack confirmed the business and cafe are continuing to run as usual.

The sale will include the Macrotrition brand, Perth cafe and meal prep subscription service.

In a post on Facebook, Jack said: “Take advantage of a unique opportunity to own Macrotrition, a thriving café and meal prep business located in the heart of Perth city centre at 37a South Methven Street.

“Macrotrition is known for its carefully crafted, nutrient-dense meals that are balanced for optimal macronutrient intake, alongside a diverse menu that caters to a wide range of dietary preferences and demographics.

“Since its inception in September 2021, Macrotrition has built a strong reputation as a go-to destination for busy professionals, fitness enthusiasts, and anyone seeking fresh, delicious food.

“With a focus on providing high-quality, balanced meals both in-store and through its popular meal prep delivery service, Macrotrition offers an innovative approach to dining.

“The café serves a variety of clients, from fitness enthusiasts to those simply looking for wholesome meal options.

“By offering a broad menu, Macrotrition appeals to all demographics, ensuring there’s something for everyone—from macro-balanced fitness meals to more traditional offerings like baked potatoes and paninis.

“The café’s customer base continues to grow, with loyal local patrons as well as an ever-expanding online following.”

The cafe comes fully furnished with an equipped commercial kitchen, an “inclusive” menu and an experienced staff team.

Macrotrition previously opened pop-ups in Glasgow and Dundee but these have since closed.

Jack’s post added: “The current owner is relocating for other business ventures, creating this exciting opportunity for a new owner to take over a thriving business.

“The decision to sell has been made with great reluctance, but it offers a chance for a new owner to build upon the strong foundation already in place.”

Macrotrition is for sale at £38,250 with the additional opportunity to purchase a Ford Transit food truck for event catering or markets at £29,999.

The full listing is available on Jack’s Facebook page.

The Courier previously told how Jack went from being “terrible at school” to starting a business at 23.