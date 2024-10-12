Ex-Dundee star Owen Beck misses pivotal international due to bizarre error as Wales FA launches probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Dundee star Owen Beck misses pivotal international due to bizarre error as Wales FA launches probe

Beck was one of six players forced to sit out a crucial U/21 qualifier.

By Reporter
Owen Beck
Owen Beck in action for Wales U/21s. Image: PA.

Former Dundee star Owen Beck was forced to sit out Wales U/21’s crucial fixture against Czech Republic on Friday night due to an “administrative error”.

The Liverpool kid, now on loan with Blackburn Rovers, was one of SIX absences on due to the mix-up, with a vigorous review promised.

Beck joined Cardiff City midfielder Rubin Colwill, Wolves goalkeeper Lewys Benjamin, Sheffield United’s Owen Hampson, CF Villanovense attacker Josh Farrell and Brighton defender Ed Turns in the stands.

The Welsh kids went on to lose 2-1 at Rodney Parade, leaving their hopes of Euro 2025 qualification hanging in the balance.

Dundee's Owen Beck smashes a late chance wide against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Dundee’s Owen Beck smashes a late chance wide against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Manager Matty Jones told the BBC: “There’s been an administrative error and issue which has led to key players like Rubin (Colwill) and Owen (Beck) being pulled out of our squad.

“It’s about us learning as a staffing group and an association, and there will be a vigorous review to find the answers and to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

Beck, who made 28 appearances on loan with the Dee last season and was named in PFA Scotland’s team of the year, had dropped down from Craig Bellamy’s senior group specifically due to the importance of the U/21 showdown.

