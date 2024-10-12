Ex-Dundee star Owen Beck misses pivotal international due to bizarre error as Wales FA launches probe

Former Dundee star Owen Beck was forced to sit out Wales U/21’s crucial fixture against Czech Republic on Friday night due to an “administrative error”.

The Liverpool kid, now on loan with Blackburn Rovers, was one of SIX absences on due to the mix-up, with a vigorous review promised.

Beck joined Cardiff City midfielder Rubin Colwill, Wolves goalkeeper Lewys Benjamin, Sheffield United’s Owen Hampson, CF Villanovense attacker Josh Farrell and Brighton defender Ed Turns in the stands.

The Welsh kids went on to lose 2-1 at Rodney Parade, leaving their hopes of Euro 2025 qualification hanging in the balance.

Manager Matty Jones told the BBC: “There’s been an administrative error and issue which has led to key players like Rubin (Colwill) and Owen (Beck) being pulled out of our squad.

“It’s about us learning as a staffing group and an association, and there will be a vigorous review to find the answers and to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

Beck, who made 28 appearances on loan with the Dee last season and was named in PFA Scotland’s team of the year, had dropped down from Craig Bellamy’s senior group specifically due to the importance of the U/21 showdown.