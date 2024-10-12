Ex-Dundee star Owen Beck misses pivotal international due to bizarre error as Wales FA launches probe
Beck was one of six players forced to sit out a crucial U/21 qualifier.
Former Dundee star Owen Beck was forced to sit out Wales U/21’s crucial fixture against Czech Republic on Friday night due to an “administrative error”.
The Liverpool kid, now on loan with Blackburn Rovers, was one of SIX absences on due to the mix-up, with a vigorous review promised.
Beck joined Cardiff City midfielder Rubin Colwill, Wolves goalkeeper Lewys Benjamin, Sheffield United’s Owen Hampson, CF Villanovense attacker Josh Farrell and Brighton defender Ed Turns in the stands.
