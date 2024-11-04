CCTV images released of two men after Stirling assault

Detectives have released CCTV images of two men they say may be able to help with a police investigation into an assault in Stirling.

The incident happened on Baker Street at around 10pm on Friday July 26.

Officers believe the men may have information to assist the ongoing investigation into the incident.

The first man is described as white, of slim build and about 5ft 11ins with short, dark hair

Men urged to contact police after Stirling assault

He was described as wearing glasses and a green jacket with goggles on the hood at the time of the incident.

The second man is described as white, in his 40s, about 5ft 9ins, and of heavy build with very short, grey hair.

He was wearing a white top with a different coloured collar.

Detective Constable Rhianna Christie, of Forth Valley CID, said: “I would urge the men pictured, or anyone who recognises them, to contact the police.

“If you have any information that can assist with our investigation then please call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 4239 of July 26 2024.

“Alternatively, make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”