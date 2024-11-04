Man, 33, charged after van ‘driven wrong way up M9 at Stirling’

A man has been charged after a van was allegedly driven the wrong way up the M9 motorway near Stirling.

Police were called to the scene at around 4.30am on Sunday.

The 33-year-old man is due to appear in court in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 4.30am on Sunday, officers received a report of a vehicle travelling the wrong way on the M9 near Stirling.

“A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences and is due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Monday.”