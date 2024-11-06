Community engagement event on proposed wind farm taking November 12 & 13

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Community engagement event on proposed wind farm taking November 12 & 13

The developer, Muirhall Energy, is keen to show the initial proposed design of the project to the people of Perth & Kinross

Local people in Perth and Kinross are being invited to come along to one of two community events being held in the area to display the initial plans for the proposed North Logiealmond Wind Farm.

The project is being proposed for land approximately 11 miles northwest of Perth and 6 miles west of Dunkeld.

The developer, Muirhall Energy, is keen to show the initial proposed design of the project to local people and get their comments and feedback, which will help shape the proposals as they develop.

The events are being held on the following days:

  • Tuesday 12 November, 5pm to 8.30pm, Chapelhill Community Hall, PH1 3TH
  • Wednesday 13 November, 5.45pm to 8.30pm, Birnam Guide Hall, PH8 0AB

These events mark the first round of community engagement for the Wind Farm. Once all of the feedback has been received and fed into the project, a second round of events will be held to show local people how their comments have influenced the design of the proposals.

Although the project team is keen to meet people face to face, all of the exhibition material is also going to be made available online at the project website to be viewed by anyone not able to attend in person. Comments and feedback will also be able to be submitted online from the date of the first exhibition on 12 November.

The proposals are in the initial stages and consist of up to 20 turbines with a generating capacity of 144MW. The project would bring in up to £1 million in community benefit payments to the local area for every year, in addition to a community shared ownership opportunity.

The Muirhall Energy team behind the project is based in Scotland, including Project Manager Andrew Marshall, who will be in attendance at the community engagement events to meet local people, discuss the plans, answer queries and get their views on all aspects of the development.

