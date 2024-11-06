Community engagement event on proposed wind farm taking November 12 & 13

Local people in Perth and Kinross are being invited to come along to one of two community events being held in the area to display the initial plans for the proposed North Logiealmond Wind Farm.

The project is being proposed for land approximately 11 miles northwest of Perth and 6 miles west of Dunkeld.

The developer, Muirhall Energy, is keen to show the initial proposed design of the project to local people and get their comments and feedback, which will help shape the proposals as they develop.

The events are being held on the following days:

Tuesday 12 November, 5pm to 8.30pm, Chapelhill Community Hall, PH1 3TH

Wednesday 13 November, 5.45pm to 8.30pm, Birnam Guide Hall, PH8 0AB

These events mark the first round of community engagement for the Wind Farm. Once all of the feedback has been received and fed into the project, a second round of events will be held to show local people how their comments have influenced the design of the proposals.

Although the project team is keen to meet people face to face, all of the exhibition material is also going to be made available online at the project website to be viewed by anyone not able to attend in person. Comments and feedback will also be able to be submitted online from the date of the first exhibition on 12 November.

The proposals are in the initial stages and consist of up to 20 turbines with a generating capacity of 144MW. The project would bring in up to £1 million in community benefit payments to the local area for every year, in addition to a community shared ownership opportunity.

The Muirhall Energy team behind the project is based in Scotland, including Project Manager Andrew Marshall, who will be in attendance at the community engagement events to meet local people, discuss the plans, answer queries and get their views on all aspects of the development.