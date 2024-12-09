Star of Netflix show Virgin River stays at Andy Murray’s Cromlix Hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Star of Netflix show Virgin River stays at Andy Murray’s Cromlix Hotel

Zibby Allen has shared a series of photos from her visit.

By Ellidh Aitken
Zibby Allen stayed at the Cromlix Hotel. Image: Zibby Allen/Instagram
A star of the Netflix show Virgin River has paid a visit to Andy Murray’s Cromlix Hotel.

Zibby Allen, who plays Brie Sheridan in the hit show, has shared a series of photos from her stay at the hotel near Dunblane.

The Californian actress visited with her dog, Kona, and husband Adam James Blair.

Allen, who has also appeared in TV series Grey’s Anatomy and The Twilight Zone, shared a post on Instagram on Saturday.

Allen visited with dog Kona. Image: Zibby Allen/Instagram

She said: “Is there a Scottish word for when it’s time to check out, but your soul says no? (Also, Kona in a parka meeting Highland cows).”

She also shared a 10% discount code for her followers.

Allen met her artist husband while performing at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

The pair later married at an unnamed castle in Scotland in 2018.

In an interview in 2021, she said the couple try to spend “at least a month” in the country every year.

Allen enjoyed a stay at the Cromlix Hotel. Image: Zibby Allen/Instagram
Allen and Kona at the Cromlix near Dunblane. Image: Zibby Allen/Instagram
The actress shared a photo of the view from her hotel room. Image: Zibby Allen/Instagram

The actress is currently promoting Virgin River’s sixth season, which will be released on Netflix on December 19.

In another post on her Instagram, she said fans can expect to “see what love has in store for Brie” in the new episodes.

Virgin River is an American romantic drama television series based on novels of the same name by Robyn Carr.

It follows Melinda Monroe, who answers an ad to work as a midwife and nurse practitioner in a remote town in Northern California as a fresh start.

The Courier recently spent a festive afternoon at the Cromlix Hotel with Judy Murray.

Conversation