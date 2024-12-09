Star of Netflix show Virgin River stays at Andy Murray’s Cromlix Hotel

A star of the Netflix show Virgin River has paid a visit to Andy Murray’s Cromlix Hotel.

Zibby Allen, who plays Brie Sheridan in the hit show, has shared a series of photos from her stay at the hotel near Dunblane.

The Californian actress visited with her dog, Kona, and husband Adam James Blair.

Allen, who has also appeared in TV series Grey’s Anatomy and The Twilight Zone, shared a post on Instagram on Saturday.

She said: “Is there a Scottish word for when it’s time to check out, but your soul says no? (Also, Kona in a parka meeting Highland cows).”

She also shared a 10% discount code for her followers.

Allen met her artist husband while performing at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

The pair later married at an unnamed castle in Scotland in 2018.

In an interview in 2021, she said the couple try to spend “at least a month” in the country every year.

The actress is currently promoting Virgin River’s sixth season, which will be released on Netflix on December 19.

In another post on her Instagram, she said fans can expect to “see what love has in store for Brie” in the new episodes.

Virgin River is an American romantic drama television series based on novels of the same name by Robyn Carr.

It follows Melinda Monroe, who answers an ad to work as a midwife and nurse practitioner in a remote town in Northern California as a fresh start.

The Courier recently spent a festive afternoon at the Cromlix Hotel with Judy Murray.