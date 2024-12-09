Former Dundee care home could be turned into student flats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Dundee care home could be turned into student flats

St Margaret’s Care Home on Victoria Road closed earlier this year.

By Lindsey Hamilton
General view of St Margaret's Home in Dundee
The former St Margaret's Care Home in Dundee. Image: Google Street View

A former Dundee care home could be turned into student flats.

St Margaret’s Care Home closed in March this year after more than 50 years in operation.

The Scottish Episcopal Church – which owned the building – said it was no longer economically viable.

The building was later put up for sale.

Now Dundee businessman Ansaar Younis has applied for permission to convert the former 34-bedroomed care home into accommodation for 36 students.

A design statement by architect Jon Frullani said the plans had come forward after a period of thorough market research and coverage of a student housing crisis in the city.

Turning Dundee care home into student flats would ‘meet growing demand’

The statement submitted to the council said: “Dundee currently has the highest ratio of student to bed spaces, at 3.15 students to every one bed, 1.05 higher than the national average.

“Dundee has a sizeable student population of around 30,000, however, this figure does not account for any of the recent published growth figures between 2019-24.

“The proposed development is considered a direct response to the growing demand, whilst providing a suitable alternative use for a vacant building.”

The statement added: “Prior to the first occupation, the applicant is proposing to establish an in-house management/caretaker team, as part of the day-to-day operation and management system of the new accommodation.”

Dundee City Council will consider the plans in the coming months.

It comes as student flats planned for the site of the fire-hit former Robertson’s furniture store look set to be approved by councillors.

