A former Dundee care home could be turned into student flats.

St Margaret’s Care Home closed in March this year after more than 50 years in operation.

The Scottish Episcopal Church – which owned the building – said it was no longer economically viable.

The building was later put up for sale.

Now Dundee businessman Ansaar Younis has applied for permission to convert the former 34-bedroomed care home into accommodation for 36 students.

A design statement by architect Jon Frullani said the plans had come forward after a period of thorough market research and coverage of a student housing crisis in the city.

Turning Dundee care home into student flats would ‘meet growing demand’

The statement submitted to the council said: “Dundee currently has the highest ratio of student to bed spaces, at 3.15 students to every one bed, 1.05 higher than the national average.

“Dundee has a sizeable student population of around 30,000, however, this figure does not account for any of the recent published growth figures between 2019-24.

“The proposed development is considered a direct response to the growing demand, whilst providing a suitable alternative use for a vacant building.”

The statement added: “Prior to the first occupation, the applicant is proposing to establish an in-house management/caretaker team, as part of the day-to-day operation and management system of the new accommodation.”

Dundee City Council will consider the plans in the coming months.

It comes as student flats planned for the site of the fire-hit former Robertson’s furniture store look set to be approved by councillors.