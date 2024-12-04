Student flats plan for fire-hit former Dundee furniture store site set for approval

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Student flats plan for fire-hit former Dundee furniture store site set for approval

Willison House, which was home to the Robertson’s furniture store for decades, was destroyed in a blaze in 2022.

By Laura Devlin
The former Robertson's building in the aftermath of the fire in 2022. Image: DC Thomson.
Plans to build student flats on the site of a fire-hit former Dundee furniture store could be approved next week.

A planning application was lodged with Dundee City Council in June seeking permission to erect a nine-storey accommodation block on Barrack Street.

The site was previously home to the derelict Willison House, which was Robertson’s furniture store for decades.

It was destroyed by a fire in November 2022 and demolished just weeks later.

Decision due next week

A decision will be made on the student accommodation plans when the local authority’s planning committee meet on Monday.

The 367-bed development will be a mix of studio and cluster apartments. Each will have a lounge and kitchen area.

A gym and a cycle storage space for up to 119 bikes is also included in the plans.

An image of the student flats planned for the fire-hit site of Robertson's in Dundee.
An image of the student flats planned for the fire-hit site of Robertson’s in Dundee. Image: JM Architects/Dundee City Council
Firefighters tackling the blaze. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Just one letter of objection was submitted during the public consultation period. This raised concerns additional students would lead to increased noise and litter.

But council officers determined there would no “significant impact” on residents living nearby and recommend the committee grant planning permission.

Prior to the blaze in 2022, a number of planning applications had been submitted for the site.

Proposals for student accommodation were turned down in 2017, and Dundonians launched a petition to see the exterior saved in future development plans.

The building was subsequently demolished. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
How the flats would look from Willison Street. Image: JM Architects/Dundee City Council.

However, in 2018 councillors approved an application to demolish Willison House and erect a two hotels and a restaurant in its place.

The two hotels would have had 215 rooms between them.

This never materialised and four years later a proposal of application notice was submitted for student accommodation on the site.

A full planning application was subsequently lodged this year.

Building dated back to 1930s

Willison House was built in the 1930s, with Robertson’s occupying the building the same decade.

The family firm remained in the B-listed building until Robertson’s fell into administration in 2011, shutting up the shop with the loss of 16 jobs.

It remained empty until it was destroyed in the 2022 fire.

