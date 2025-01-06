Plan to demolish Kirkcaldy community centre unveiled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plan to demolish Kirkcaldy community centre unveiled

The existing centre will be replaced by a £15m community hub.

By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporter
Templehall Community Centre in Kirkcaldy
The existing Templehall Community Centre in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google

Plans to demolish a Kirkcaldy community centre have been unveiled by Fife Council.

Templehall Community Centre, in Beauly Place, is to be replaced by a £15 million community hub.

The official start date is subject to planning approval and building warrants being in place.

However, the demolition is expected to take around 22 weeks.

A full planning application for the new hub should then be in place by November.

And the council hopes it will open in spring 2026.

The move follows the approval in October of plans to take down the nearby Argos Youth Centre.

New Kirkcaldy centre will house several services

Planning papers state: “The new Templehall community hub building will be built on the site of the former Argos Centre.

“The new community hub building is subject to a separate planning application.”

Councillors have hailed the hub as one of the most ambitious community initiatives ever realised in Fife.

How the new Templehall Community Hub in Kirkcaldy will look.
How the new Templehall Community Hub in Kirkcaldy will look. Image: Supplied by Fife Council

It aims to merge the vital local services under one roof.

And it will eventually house the local office, the Argos Centre facilities, Templehall library, a computer room and cafe.

There will also be outdoor seating, a hall for fitness and leisure facilities and an outside multi-use games area.

It will be built by BAM contractors, who have also delivered several Fife secondary schools.

Council planners will consider the demolition plan and make a decision in due course.

