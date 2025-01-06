New Perth shop becomes ‘city’s first pet grooming and training centre’

Perth’s “first pet grooming and training centre” has opened for business in the city centre.

Wagging Tails Pet Grooming opened on Canal Street on Monday morning for pets of all shapes and sizes.

Emily McMillian, 44, established the business in October 2023 after beginning her career as a geologist.

In 2015 she began training as a pet groomer at the Ayrshire Academy of Canine Beauticians after “falling in love” with pampering her own dogs.

Emily, who previously worked from Perth’s Doggy Daycare Centre, said the new shop is ideal due to its city centre location.

She told The Courier: “The space I had previously just wasn’t big enough.

“It was time to get my own place because I was working within the day-care centre but it was time to move on.

“I wanted to expand my retail and ideally what I want to do is curate gifts and alternative doggy items that maybe aren’t in other shops.

What’s on offer at Perth pet groomers

At present, Wagging Tails only washes and grooms dogs.

But the shop’s services may expand to cats and small furry animals.

They have a retail shop with a host of treats and dog toys on offer.

A waiting area is fully equipped with a coffee machine for owners and a ‘puppuccino’ available for well-behaved pooches.

On Saturdays, the business is introducing ‘DIY Dog Wash Days’ where owners can use the facilities to clean their own pets.

Emily said most dos are well behaved.

“Most of them are fine, most of my customers are regulars so have been with me for upward of five years,” she added.

“It’s about working with the dog on the day and trying to ensure you’ve done your best for them.”

Emily is qualified with a City and Guilds Level 3 Diploma for professional dog stylists.

She now trains others to become dog groomers, with some of them working part-time at the new shop.

The opening hours are Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday 9.30am to 5pm and Saturday 10am to 4.30pm.

Booking a pooch pamper or a dog grooming training course can be accessed through their website.