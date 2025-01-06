New Perth shop becomes ‘city’s first pet grooming and training centre’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

New Perth shop becomes ‘city’s first pet grooming and training centre’

The city centre business has welcomed its first four-legged customer.

By Lucy Scarlett
Emily and her dog Isla.
Emily, with West Highland Terrier Isla, grooms dogs at Wagging Tails in Perth city centre. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

Perth’s “first pet grooming and training centre” has opened for business in the city centre.

Wagging Tails Pet Grooming opened on Canal Street on Monday morning for pets of all shapes and sizes.

Emily McMillian, 44, established the business in October 2023 after beginning her career as a geologist.

In 2015 she began training as a pet groomer at the Ayrshire Academy of Canine Beauticians after “falling in love” with pampering her own dogs.

A coffee station in the shop.
A ‘puppuccino’ station is sure to get some tails wagging. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson
The first customer cut the ribbon outside.
The first customer had the privilege of cutting the ribbon outside the Canal Street shop. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

Emily, who previously worked from Perth’s Doggy Daycare Centre, said the new shop is ideal due to its city centre location.

She told The Courier: “The space I had previously just wasn’t big enough.

“It was time to get my own place because I was working within the day-care centre but it was time to move on.

“I wanted to expand my retail and ideally what I want to do is curate gifts and alternative doggy items that maybe aren’t in other shops.

What’s on offer at Perth pet groomers

At present, Wagging Tails only washes and grooms dogs.

But the shop’s services may expand to cats and small furry animals.

They have a retail shop with a host of treats and dog toys on offer.

A waiting area is fully equipped with a coffee machine for owners and a ‘puppuccino’ available for well-behaved pooches.

On Saturdays, the business is introducing ‘DIY Dog Wash Days’ where owners can use the facilities to clean their own pets.

Dog gifts on the wall at Wagging Tails.
A retail space displays local treats for pets. Image: Lucy Scarlett/ DC Thomson

Emily said most dos are well behaved.

“Most of them are fine, most of my customers are regulars so have been with me for upward of five years,” she added.

“It’s about working with the dog on the day and trying to ensure you’ve done your best for them.”

Isla the dog wearing her CEO vest.
Islay is Emily’s 14-year-old West Highland Terrier who is ‘the CEO of the business’. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

Emily is qualified with a City and Guilds Level 3 Diploma for professional dog stylists.

She now trains others to become dog groomers, with some of them working part-time at the new shop.

The opening hours are Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday 9.30am to 5pm and Saturday 10am to 4.30pm.

Booking a pooch pamper or a dog grooming training course can be accessed through their website.

More from Perth & Kinross

Steve Marsh visits Cultybraggan Camp
'I stayed at Perthshire Four in a Bed camp on Hogmanay - here's what…
Check out where you are most likely to get a parking ticket in Perth and Kinross. Image: DC Thomson.
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Perth and Kinross revealed
Woman in rescue boat being led through filthy knee-deep flood water by a group of men in Comrie in 2012.
Work on Comrie's £27m flood defences finally set to start
Mae Ping Thai owner Nongmay Buncharoen.
5 times Perth restaurant manager has hit back at TripAdvisor critics
26
Missing Perth man, John McNeil.
John McNeil: Police question drivers and pedestrians a week on from Perth man's disappearance
NHS Tayside carried out zero vasectomies in 2024. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
No NHS Tayside vasectomy in nearly 2 years - despite hundreds on waiting list
5
two people in gym gear arguing
Dozens of Tayside and Fife leisure and culture staff attacked at work in 2024
37
Courier News - Fife - Ben MacDonald story - CR0038765 - pictures of potential areas where filming of 'Outlander' is taken place. Picture Shows; film crews preparing for filming in Culross Palace for Outlander, Culross, 04th October 2022, Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
7 Outlander filming locations you can visit in Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire
3
George Lawrie, standing next to the uniformed Stephen Leckie, and family at the British Empire Medal presentation in Perth.
Kinross farmer George Lawrie receives British Empire Medal
Perth Leisure Pool to remain closed until further notice.
Entire Perth Leisure Pool building now shut until middle of January

Conversation