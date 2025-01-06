Dundee thief ‘took woman’s spare key then returned in bid to steal car’

A Dundee woman believes a thief took her spare key and then returned in the dead of night in an attempt to steal her car.

The white Audi was damaged during the botched theft on Tranent Walk in Whitfield on Sunday morning.

The owner, who did not want to be named, believes the suspect may have stolen a spare key for the car from her house days earlier.

It is believed he then returned and crashed the car while trying to steal it.

The woman told The Courier: “It looks like from video we’ve seen from neighbours’ cameras that they took the key at around 4am on December 30.

“At that point, we assumed the key had been misplaced and we had been searching for it.

“The person then came back at 2.40am on Sunday.

“I think he must have tried to reverse the car out the drive but he has gone forward and crashed into our fence instead.

“We heard a big bang.

“The person left the key in the car with it still on and a neighbour believes they ran off towards the Salton area.

“We didn’t see the boy running away, once we got out nobody was there.

“It’s so scary that people were creeping about when we have kids in the house.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 2.45am on Sunday, we were called to a report of a break-in and attempted vehicle theft on Tranent Walk in Dundee.

“Officers attended and inquiries are ongoing.”