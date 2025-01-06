Woman taken to hospital after mountain rescue mission at Perth beauty spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Woman taken to hospital after mountain rescue mission at Perth beauty spot

The Scottish Charity Air Ambulance and Tayside Mountain Rescue were called to a hillside rescue.

By Lucy Scarlett
Kinnoull Hill and Kinnoull Tower, Perth
The woman was rescued from near Kinnoull Hill. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson

A woman was taken to hospital after a mountain rescue mission at a Perth beauty spot.

Emergency services were called to Deuchny Hill on Friday at 3.15pm.

Tayside Mountain Rescue, police and an air ambulance were all dispatched to assist with the casualty near Kinnoull Hill.

A woman was rescued and carried down by stretcher before being transported to hospital.

Woman with leg injury taken to hospital after Perth rescue

A spokesperson for Tayside Mountain Rescue said: “Tayside MRT alongside colleagues from Police Scotland MRT and the Scottish Charity Air Ambulance attended a call out to a female with a lower leg injury on Deuchny Hill at 3:15pm on Friday 3rd January.

“The casualty was given pain relief, packaged and then carried by stretcher to team vehicles before being transported to hospital.”

A spokesperson for The Scottish Charity Air Ambulance said: “An air ambulance was dispatched to Deuchny Hill but returned to base with no casualty as mountain rescue recovered the woman.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Emily and her dog Isla.
New Perth shop becomes 'city's first pet grooming and training centre'
Steve Marsh visits Cultybraggan Camp
'I stayed at Perthshire Four in a Bed camp on Hogmanay - here's what…
Check out where you are most likely to get a parking ticket in Perth and Kinross. Image: DC Thomson.
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Perth and Kinross revealed
Woman in rescue boat being led through filthy knee-deep flood water by a group of men in Comrie in 2012.
Work on Comrie's £27m flood defences finally set to start
Mae Ping Thai owner Nongmay Buncharoen.
5 times Perth restaurant manager has hit back at TripAdvisor critics
29
Missing Perth man, John McNeil.
John McNeil: Police question drivers and pedestrians a week on from Perth man's disappearance
NHS Tayside carried out zero vasectomies in 2024. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
No NHS Tayside vasectomy in nearly 2 years - despite hundreds on waiting list
5
two people in gym gear arguing
Dozens of Tayside and Fife leisure and culture staff attacked at work in 2024
36
Courier News - Fife - Ben MacDonald story - CR0038765 - pictures of potential areas where filming of 'Outlander' is taken place. Picture Shows; film crews preparing for filming in Culross Palace for Outlander, Culross, 04th October 2022, Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
7 Outlander filming locations you can visit in Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire
3
George Lawrie, standing next to the uniformed Stephen Leckie, and family at the British Empire Medal presentation in Perth.
Kinross farmer George Lawrie receives British Empire Medal

Conversation