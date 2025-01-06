Woman taken to hospital after mountain rescue mission at Perth beauty spot

A woman was taken to hospital after a mountain rescue mission at a Perth beauty spot.

Emergency services were called to Deuchny Hill on Friday at 3.15pm.

Tayside Mountain Rescue, police and an air ambulance were all dispatched to assist with the casualty near Kinnoull Hill.

A woman was rescued and carried down by stretcher before being transported to hospital.

A spokesperson for Tayside Mountain Rescue said: “Tayside MRT alongside colleagues from Police Scotland MRT and the Scottish Charity Air Ambulance attended a call out to a female with a lower leg injury on Deuchny Hill at 3:15pm on Friday 3rd January.

“The casualty was given pain relief, packaged and then carried by stretcher to team vehicles before being transported to hospital.”

A spokesperson for The Scottish Charity Air Ambulance said: “An air ambulance was dispatched to Deuchny Hill but returned to base with no casualty as mountain rescue recovered the woman.”