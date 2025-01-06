Fife MSP slams Elon Musk over Sheku Bayoh smear

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife MSP slams Elon Musk over Sheku Bayoh smear

The billionaire owner of social media platform X sparked a furious reaction for his comment on the Fife dad’s death in police custody.

By Andy Philip
Elon Musk has been attacking UK authorities. Image: BBC/72 Films/REUTERS
Elon Musk has been condemned for “ignorant” comments over the death of Fife dad Sheku Bayoh nearly 10 years ago.

The owner of X, formerly Twitter, used his social media platform to share false information on spending on a public inquiry into the death in Kirkcaldy.

Dad-of-two Mr Bayoh died after being restrained by six police officers in Hayfield Road on May 3, 2015.

On Friday, Tesla owner Musk tried to make a point while attacking Labour and the UK Government for turning down calls for the Home Office to lead a public inquiry into child sexual exploitation in Oldham.

Sheku Bayoh
Sheku Bayoh.

Turning to Scottish Government spending on a completely unrelated inquiry in Scotland on Mr Bayoh’s death, Musk wrote: “No UK government inquiry for the gang rape of innocent little girls, but £22m spent on an obviously violent lunatic.

“Shame, shame, shame.”

Today, Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Claire Baker – who was among those calling for the Bayoh inquiry – told The Courier: “The family of Sheku Bayoh have shown dignity throughout the inquiry into his death and this latest comment from Elon Musk just demonstrates his ignorance of the case and does nothing to disguise an inflammatory and increasingly racist agenda.”

Claire Baker pushed for an inquiry into Sheku Bayoh’s death. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A public inquiry investigating the actions of the police and whether Mr Bayoh’s race played a part in his death was announced in 2019.

Chaired by retired senior Scottish judge Lord Barcadale, it is yet to report its findings.

Ms Baker’s comments are just one part of a furious backlash at Musk.

His stream of comments attacking UK authorities focused on child grooming and “rape gangs” over the past few days.

Elon Musk targets Gordon Brown

Earlier on Monday, Mr Musk suggested the prime minister was “complicit in the crimes” of child sex offenders, and in a separate post added: “Prison for Starmer.”

He also accused former Labour prime minister and Fife MP Gordon Brown of having “committed an unforgivable crime against the British people” and “sold those little girls for votes”, over his handling of grooming gangs while in office.

Asked about Mr Musk’s posts to his 210 million followers following a speech at Epsom Hospital in Surrey, Sir Keir said: “Those that are spreading lies and misinformation as far and as wide as possible are not interested in victims, they are interested in themselves.”

Conversation