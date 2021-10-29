An error occurred. Please try again.

A group of local footballers who have proven themselves the best in Scotland will now represent the nation in a UK-wide tournament.

Staff from the Ethiebeaton Park McDonald’s in Monifieth won a five-a-side competition in Glasgow against players from 16 other branches across Scotland.

The success means they will now fly the flag against other regional winners in Monday’s UK finals at St George’s Park National Football Centre in Staffordshire.

“We all backed Scotland in Euro 2020 in the summer and now we want to go down there and show the English up!” says team captain Robert Black, 20.

“You’ve got to be confident so I reckon we will come back with the trophy.”

‘We went along more as a laugh’

Seven members of staff represented Ethiebeaton Park in the tournament at Goals Glasgow South in Queen’s Park.

“We are a really close bunch here and when I saw in the McDonald’s emails that there was a competition I thought we should apply for it,” says Robert.

“We went along more as a laugh and a good day out. Some were just looking to get a day off work!”

The players who set off at at 7am on Monday, October 4 were no novices though. Most of them were either current or present players of Ferry Athletic and they had played together in five-a-side gatherings at Soccer World Dundee.

‘We have made an agreement’

Ethiebeaton easily topped their group with wins of 10-1, 13-7 and 8-1 in their group games.

Their biggest test was in the semi-final, which was settled by a last-minute goal by Liam Scott to clinch a 7-5 success.

The final was a rout, with our local side running out 10-1 winners.

The celebrations were muted due to the long journey home and many of the players having work the following day.

“We have made an agreement that for the trip to England we will have a few drinks on the way back,” says Robert.

Robert’s verdict on his teammates is in the video above this feature

Player profiles

Robert Black

Age 20

Team Wellbank AFC, played for Ferry Athletic for 12 years

Style Goalkeeper and captain who plays futsal for Scotland. “I like to think I’m the best,” he says

Jacob Sharpe

Age 16

Team Ferry Athletic

Style Grove Academy pupil is nicknamed ‘The Engine’ because he never stops running. Won fashion plaudits for turning up in a retro Scotland kit for the tournament

Liam Scott

Age 16

Team Ferry Athletic

Style Grove Academy pupil delivered some wonder goals in Glasgow and easily won goal of the tournament

Douglas Blackwood

Age 17

Team Broughty United Under 19s, trains with Kirriemuir Juniors

Style Defender is the ‘Rock at the Back’ who is sometimes mistaken for a rugby player. Is also admired for his handsome head of hair

Chris Mudie

Age 19

Team East Craigie Juniors, played for Ferry Athletic for 10 years

Style Midfielder is the star player who contributes his fair share of goals

Andrew Lyall

Age 21

Team Barnhill AFC, played for Ferry Athletic

Style Top scorer for the team, though Robert says “that hairline of his is not doing him any favours”

Ryan McBean

Age 29

Team Ferry Athletic when younger, now manages the McDonald’s restaurant

Style Impact substitute who is not afraid to put a tackle in. He came on at every game during the tournament and scored at least once in each match. Took the worst-dressed award for arriving in a Hugo Boss polo shirt