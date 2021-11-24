VIDEO: Arbroath fishermen amazed after encounter with 15-foot shark By Matteo Bell November 24 2021, 4.06pm Kier Mudie and Tommy Yule spotted the shark off the Angus coast. Already a subcriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] More from The Courier Macduff Marine Aquarium: Fighting sea pollution, saving endangered species and bringing joy to visitors Seaspiracy – Scottish fisherman on what fishing sustainably in Scotland looks like