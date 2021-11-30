Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Busy Arbroath road closed by police after crash

By Emma Duncan
November 30 2021, 11.46am Updated: November 30 2021, 12.57pm
The crash on Cairnie Road.
The crash on Cairnie Road.

A busy road in Arbroath has been closed following a crash on Tuesday morning.

The A933 Cairnie Road is closed in both directions as emergency services deal with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were called around 10.15am on Tuesday  following the report of a two-vehicle road crash on Cairnie Road, Arbroath.

Road closed in both directions

“Emergency services are currently in attendance and there are no details of injuries at this time.

“The road is currently closed in both directions.”

Firefighters were also called to the scene at 10.44am.

Two appliances went to the scene and fire crews helped police, with two people from the vehicles involved said to be in the care of ambulance crews.

More to follow.

