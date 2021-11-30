Busy Arbroath road closed by police after crash

An error occurred. Please try again.

A busy road in Arbroath has been closed following a crash on Tuesday morning.

The A933 Cairnie Road is closed in both directions as emergency services deal with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were called around 10.15am on Tuesday following the report of a two-vehicle road crash on Cairnie Road, Arbroath.

“Emergency services are currently in attendance and there are no details of injuries at this time.

“The road is currently closed in both directions.”

Firefighters were also called to the scene at 10.44am.

Two appliances went to the scene and fire crews helped police, with two people from the vehicles involved said to be in the care of ambulance crews.

More to follow.