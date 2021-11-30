Busy Arbroath road closed by police after crash By Emma Duncan November 30 2021, 11.46am Updated: November 30 2021, 12.57pm The crash on Cairnie Road. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A busy road in Arbroath has been closed following a crash on Tuesday morning. The A933 Cairnie Road is closed in both directions as emergency services deal with the incident. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were called around 10.15am on Tuesday following the report of a two-vehicle road crash on Cairnie Road, Arbroath. Road closed in both directions “Emergency services are currently in attendance and there are no details of injuries at this time. “The road is currently closed in both directions.” Firefighters were also called to the scene at 10.44am. Two appliances went to the scene and fire crews helped police, with two people from the vehicles involved said to be in the care of ambulance crews. More to follow. More from The Courier Man arrested after armed police swarm Pittenweem street Emergency services rush to A85 in Perthshire following two-car crash Man, 72, dies after car crashes into car park wall ‘I went into panic mode’: Dundee woman trapped after 40ft tree fell on her car during Storm Arwen