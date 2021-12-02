Emergency services rush to three-car crash on A90 near Forfar By Neil Henderson December 2 2021, 7.33pm Updated: December 3 2021, 6.47am Police and paramedics rushed to the crash on the A90 near Forfar. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Emergency services have rushed to a busy section of the A90 near Forfar following a crash involving three vehicles. Police and ambulance crews are at the scene close to the junction with Gateside. The incident occurred at around 5.20pm on Thursday evening resulting in the southbound section being partially blocked. It’s unclear at this stage if anyone has been injured in the crash. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called around 5.20pm on Thursday, December 2, to a report of a three-vehicle crash on the A90 southbound near Gateside, Forfar. “Officers are in attendance and the road is partially blocked.” More from The Courier A90 roadworks north of Dundee extended after Storm Arwen disruption A90 between Forfar and Dundee reopens after two crashes A90 closed near Stonehaven following crash involving car and lorry Power blackout leaves section of Forfar bypass in darkness for over two hours