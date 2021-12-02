Emergency services rush to three-car crash on A90 near Forfar

An error occurred. Please try again.

Emergency services have rushed to a busy section of the A90 near Forfar following a crash involving three vehicles.

Police and ambulance crews are at the scene close to the junction with Gateside.

The incident occurred at around 5.20pm on Thursday evening resulting in the southbound section being partially blocked.

It’s unclear at this stage if anyone has been injured in the crash.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called around 5.20pm on Thursday, December 2, to a report of a three-vehicle crash on the A90 southbound near Gateside, Forfar.

“Officers are in attendance and the road is partially blocked.”