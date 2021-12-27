Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New Year’s Day television premiere for full version of BAFTA-winning film of Angus artist James Morrison

By Graham Brown
December 27 2021, 8.20am
Anthony Baxter's award-winning Eye of the Storm film about Angus artist James Morrison will be screened on New Year's Day. Supplied by Anthony Baxter/Paul Smith.
The theatrical version of Angus film maker Anthony Baxter’s BAFTA-winning Eye of the Storm will hit Scottish television screens on New Year’s Day.

Hailed by critics as “sublime” and “inexpressibly moving”, it tells the story of late Montrose artist James Morrison.

Glasgow-born Morrison, who made Angus his adopted home, was widely considered one of the nation’s finest watercolourists.

He died in 2020 at the age of 88.

In Eye of the Storm the artist talked candidly about the impact of deteriorating sight in his later years.

James Morrison
James Morrison at work in his Montrose studio. Supplied by Anthony Baxter.

The one-hour version of the documentary received the Scottish BAFTA for best factual film last month.

And the acclaimed theatrical version will screen at 7pm on BBC Scotland on January 1.

A UK-wide network premiere on BBC4 will take place at a later date.

Anthony Baxter
Anthony Baxter with his Scottish BAFTA. Supplied by Paul Smith.

BAFTA pride

Anthony said: “We are very proud of the BAFTA, but this version best reflects what I wanted to do with the film.

“And we are excited and grateful BBC Scotland agrees it should be seen in a peak time slot over the festive holidays.

“The theatrical version has added amazing animation by Catriona Black.]

“And it reveals more of James Morrison’s work and his inspiring career.”

Eye of the Storm charts Morrison’s remarkable life – from training at Glasgow School of Art to his extraordinary trips to the Arctic.

James Morrison
Meditation on Nether Dysart III by James Morrison.

It also focuses on his breath-taking landscapes painted around his beloved Angus and the west coast of Scotland.

Morrison was one of the late Duke of Edinburgh’s favourite landscape artists and his works hang in art galleries around the country.

The theatrical version of Eye of the Storm is also contending for a prestigious prize in China – the Golden Kapok award at the country’s largest documentary festival in Guangzhou.

It is also enjoying an outing at cinemas across Scotland with upcoming special Q&A screenings in January 2022, including the Dundee DCA, Eden Court Inverness, the new Montrose Playhouse and Birks Cinema, Aberfeldy.

A theatrical release for the USA and Canada is also planned for 2022.

52-year-old Baxter is known for hard-hitting productions You’ve Been Trumped and Flint, covering the Trump Golf Links in Aberdeen and the Flint, Michigan, water crisis.

His award-winning Montrose Pictures production company is based in his home town and makes content for the BBC, international broadcasters, Amazon, Netflix, Apple and others.

