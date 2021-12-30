Kirriemuir unprovoked attack: Woman forced to ground and kicked by two men

An error occurred. Please try again.

A woman was forced to the ground and kicked by two men in an unprovoked attack as she walked her dog in Kirriemuir.

Police are hunting for the men, who assaulted the woman near garages on the town’s Slade Gardens on Tuesday night.

Officers say the pair knocked the victim to the ground, before punching and kicking her, some time between 8.30 and 9pm.

The woman – whose age has not been confirmed – was not hurt, but has been left badly shaken.

Attacker had ‘noticeably deep voice’

One of the attackers is described as wearing a black puffa-style jacket, black gloves, jeans and black trainers.

He also spoke with what was described as a “noticeably deep voice”.

One of the men may have sustained a lower leg injury during the assault.

Locals have told of their shock at the incident.

I regularly go out walking on my own but this has scared me

One elderly woman says she will not be going out alone until those responsible are caught.

The 74-year-old, who did not want to be identified, said: “This is frightening and upsetting to hear.

“This is a quiet and peaceful area. I’ve never heard of anything like this here before and I’ve lived here for years.

“I regularly go out walking on my own but this has scared me. Why would anyone carry out a random attack on a woman walking her dog?”

A man who lives nearby said: “Goodness knows what’s going on here. People have been talking about it and there is definitely fear and worry over what has happened.

“This is a nice, quiet area to live in but this will change a lot of people’s habits over walking alone.

“Although we are close to The Den [park], quiet paths and a lot of trees, everyone is happy to head out walking and children go out playing.

“People shouldn’t be afraid to leave their homes – especially not in a little town like Kirrie, among lots of houses and close to one of our well-known beauty spots.”

Extensive inquiries by police

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Extensive inquiries have already been made in the area.

“If you have any information that could assist us, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given 100% anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 2991 of December 28.”