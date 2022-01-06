Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Drivers face week of disruption on A90 near Forfar as carriageway closes for roadworks

By Emma Duncan
January 6 2022, 1.41pm Updated: January 6 2022, 2.24pm
A90 junction at Forfar to the A94
A contraflow will be in place on the A90 near Forfar. Image: Google.

Drivers using the A90 near Forfar face a week’s worth of disruption during roadworks later this month.

A contraflow system will be in place on the main dual carriageway between Dundee and Aberdeen for £610,000 worth of resurfacing.

It gets under way on January 16 and is set to run until the following weekend.

How will drivers be affected?

On Sunday January 16, overnight lane closures will be in place on both the northbound and southbound carriageways, between North Mains of Invereighty and Newlands, to allow for traffic management measures to be installed.

From 6.30am on Monday January 17 the A90 will be closed northbound, from just after the Gateside junction to just after the junction near Lochlands.

All traffic will run in a contraflow system on the southbound carriageway, meaning the road will be down to just one lane in either direction.

The on and off sliproads for the northbound carriageway, near Douglastown, will be closed, with diversions in place.

There will also be closures and diversions affecting the Lochlands junction.

‘Plan journeys in advance’

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east unit representative, said: “This £610,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A90, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“The traffic management is essential to ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists during this project.

“To help minimise delays as much as possible, we’ve planned the improvements to be carried out using 24-hour working, and our teams will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A90.

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”

Concern for wellbeing of woman after ‘altercation’ with man in Forfar

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier