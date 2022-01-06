Drivers face week of disruption on A90 near Forfar as carriageway closes for roadworks

An error occurred. Please try again.

Drivers using the A90 near Forfar face a week’s worth of disruption during roadworks later this month.

A contraflow system will be in place on the main dual carriageway between Dundee and Aberdeen for £610,000 worth of resurfacing.

It gets under way on January 16 and is set to run until the following weekend.

How will drivers be affected?

On Sunday January 16, overnight lane closures will be in place on both the northbound and southbound carriageways, between North Mains of Invereighty and Newlands, to allow for traffic management measures to be installed.

From 6.30am on Monday January 17 the A90 will be closed northbound, from just after the Gateside junction to just after the junction near Lochlands.

All traffic will run in a contraflow system on the southbound carriageway, meaning the road will be down to just one lane in either direction.

The on and off sliproads for the northbound carriageway, near Douglastown, will be closed, with diversions in place.

There will also be closures and diversions affecting the Lochlands junction.

‘Plan journeys in advance’

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east unit representative, said: “This £610,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A90, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“The traffic management is essential to ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists during this project.

“To help minimise delays as much as possible, we’ve planned the improvements to be carried out using 24-hour working, and our teams will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A90.

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”