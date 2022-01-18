Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arbroath woman left distraught after pet rabbits killed by vicious mink

By Amie Flett
January 18 2022, 5.31pm Updated: January 18 2022, 5.32pm
Laura Fraser (left) and her pet rabbits, Daisy, Mavis and Lucky (top right) who were killed by a mink that broke into their cage (bottom right).
An Arbroath woman was left screaming in tears after her three pet rabbits were killed by a rogue mink.

Laura Fraser, of Bellevue Gardens, said she was in disbelief after finding her beloved animals dead in their hutch on Monday morning.

The rabbits had been killed by what Laura initially thought was a pet ferret that had broken-in to their cage in her garden.

Laura Fraser with pet rabbit, Daisy, who was killed by the mink.

After calling the Scottish Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA), she later discovered the animal was a mink, which are known to be an invasive species and very dangerous to other animals.

Laura said: “It was unbelievable, when I went to open up my rabbits’ (cage) in the morning, my rabbits where lying dead with blood all over the hutch.

“I opened the bed and all I saw was bright green eyes staring back at me.

“It moved fast around the bed and I screamed and ran in to the house crying and told my mum and brother.”

Laura said her neighbour waited with her and her family for the SSPCA to arrive after calling them to remove the animal.

The mink pictured in Laura’s rabbit hutch.

“My neighbour also came around to help when we were waiting on the SSPCA and it nearly bit him,” Laura said.

“I want to say a big thank you to the SSPCA for coming and taking the mink away. The SSPCA do amazing work, helping all animals and supporting people.”

Laura suspects that the mink may have been someone’s pet but would like to warn locals to keep an eye out for any in the area.

Mink put down by SSPCA

Scottish SPCA animal rescue officer Rebecca Nicholson said: “We were called to an address in Bellevue Gardens, Arbroath where a member of the public had discovered a mink in their rabbit hutch.

Laura Fraser’s three rabbits, Daisy (black), Mavis (grey) and Lucky (white) were all killed by the mink.

“The mink had sadly killed three of the caller’s rabbits.

“Mink are a non-native species and their impact can be devastating to wildlife and the environment, so unfortunately we cannot release any that we find and must euthanise them by law.

“If anyone finds an animal in distress or requires advice on non-native species they should call our animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

