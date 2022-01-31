Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Angus & The Mearns

No heating at Angus primary school after fuel theft

By Lindsey Hamilton
January 31 2022, 2.04pm Updated: January 31 2022, 3.00pm
Heating oil has been stolen from Murroes Primary School.
Heating oil has been stolen from Murroes Primary School.

Primary pupils faced a day of no heating at an Angus school after thieves stole a tank of fuel.

Angry parents say their children were shivering in their jackets after the heating oil theft at Murroes Primary School in Duntrune.

Police are investigating the theft, which happened at the weekend.

Kids ‘huddled in jackets’

One parent said: “The kids are huddled in jackets because scumbags were out trying to make a quick buck.”

Another parent said: “It’s the lowest of the low.

“With the weather we’ve been having it’s the worst time of year for children to be without heating.

“Whoever did this must have known this is a school but still decided to go ahead and steal the oil tank.

“You don’t do something like this on a whim so it has been planned.”

Rural school

They added: “We can only hope the police catch those responsible.

“The parents are shocked this has happened.”

It comes after the school was closed late last year due to Storm Arwen damage.

Enquiries continuing

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “At 9.25am on Monday January 31, it was reported to officers that heating oil had been stolen from a school in Duntrune over the weekend.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesman for Angus Council said: “Staff contacted Police Scotland this morning to report the incident which has taken place at some point over the weekend.

“We would appeal to anyone who has information that could assist enquiries to contact Police Scotland on 101.”

