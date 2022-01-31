No heating at Angus primary school after fuel theft

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Primary pupils faced a day of no heating at an Angus school after thieves stole a tank of fuel.

Angry parents say their children were shivering in their jackets after the heating oil theft at Murroes Primary School in Duntrune.

Police are investigating the theft, which happened at the weekend.

Kids ‘huddled in jackets’

One parent said: “The kids are huddled in jackets because scumbags were out trying to make a quick buck.”

Another parent said: “It’s the lowest of the low.

“With the weather we’ve been having it’s the worst time of year for children to be without heating.

“Whoever did this must have known this is a school but still decided to go ahead and steal the oil tank.

“You don’t do something like this on a whim so it has been planned.”

Rural school

They added: “We can only hope the police catch those responsible.

“The parents are shocked this has happened.”

It comes after the school was closed late last year due to Storm Arwen damage.

Enquiries continuing

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “At 9.25am on Monday January 31, it was reported to officers that heating oil had been stolen from a school in Duntrune over the weekend.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesman for Angus Council said: “Staff contacted Police Scotland this morning to report the incident which has taken place at some point over the weekend.

“We would appeal to anyone who has information that could assist enquiries to contact Police Scotland on 101.”