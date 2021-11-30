Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pupils sent home from Angus schools after power problems

By Lindsey Hamilton
November 30 2021, 1.14pm
Pupils have been sent home from Edzell Primary School

Two Angus schools have been forced to send pupils home after being left with power problems in the wake of Storm Arwen.

Edzell and Stracathro primaries shut at around lunchtime on Tuesday, having opened as normal for pupils in the morning.

They have joined five others in the county that are shut following power cuts brought on by Friday’s storm, along with one in Perthshire.

A spokesperson for Angus Council said: “Due to a power issue, the Edzell and Stracathro primary schools will be closing once all pupils have been collected/transported.

Stracathro Primary School.

“Transport contractors have been advised. If parents have any concerns please email the school directly.”

Friockheim, Isla, Maisondieu in Brechin, Airlie and Murroes primaries have been shut since the weekend.

Some others that were closed on Monday were able to reopen on Tuesday.

It comes as work continues to reconnect thousands of properties across Angus and Perthshire, which have now been without electricity for four nights.

