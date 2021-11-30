Pupils sent home from Angus schools after power problems

An error occurred. Please try again.

Two Angus schools have been forced to send pupils home after being left with power problems in the wake of Storm Arwen.

Edzell and Stracathro primaries shut at around lunchtime on Tuesday, having opened as normal for pupils in the morning.

They have joined five others in the county that are shut following power cuts brought on by Friday’s storm, along with one in Perthshire.

A spokesperson for Angus Council said: “Due to a power issue, the Edzell and Stracathro primary schools will be closing once all pupils have been collected/transported.

“Transport contractors have been advised. If parents have any concerns please email the school directly.”

Friockheim, Isla, Maisondieu in Brechin, Airlie and Murroes primaries have been shut since the weekend.

Some others that were closed on Monday were able to reopen on Tuesday.

It comes as work continues to reconnect thousands of properties across Angus and Perthshire, which have now been without electricity for four nights.