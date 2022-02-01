Girl, 14, ‘raped’ in Arbroath as police arrest 18-year-old man By Lindsey Hamilton February 1 2022, 4.12pm Updated: February 1 2022, 5.56pm A blue tent and forensics officers at the scene. Image: Paul Reid. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Man taken to hospital as police respond to Dundee ‘stabbing’ Woman taken to hospital after ‘falling from window’ of Dundee multi Lynn McPaul: Police visit park and graveyard as search for missing Dundee woman enters second week ‘Hiding in plain sight’: Bicycle bank robbers still at large six years on from Kirkcaldy raid