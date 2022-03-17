Plans revealed for £40m energy storage site and solar farm on outskirts of Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Plans revealed for £40m energy storage site and solar farm on outskirts of Dundee

By Matteo Bell
March 17 2022, 11.22am Updated: March 17 2022, 1.12pm
A mock-up of the proposed energy storage battery.
A mock-up of the proposed energy storage battery.

A huge energy storage battery and solar farm could be built near Dundee in a new £40 million proposal.

The development by AE Associates includes and 80 megawatt battery to store excess energy on land next to Duntrune, on the outskirts of Angus.

A second phase of the proposal includes a solar farm, which is still in the early stages of planning.

According to those behind the scheme, AE Associates and Sirius EcoDev, the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) would capture excess power from the grid and transfer it back to homes when needed.

But it may take until 2026 until the plans lodged with the Scottish Government come to fruition.

Adele Ellis, managing director of AE Associates, says the battery located on the land north east of Gagie Home Farm, would be capable of storing 160 million kilowatt hours per year – enough to power almost 50,000 homes.

Mock ups of the BESS.
Mock ups of the BESS.

Adele said: “It is aimed at renewables but it will take any excess electricity on the line.

“When there is excess energy it will be taken back in and sent out when there is a need.

“This works best with renewables because they tend to fluctuate, but it will take any excess energy.”

Close to Tealing grid supply

The company chose the location due to its access to the power grid – something which is essential for the battery.

James Steynor, a developer involved in the project, said: “The key for all these projects is getting grid.

“This is a very good location because Tealing grid supply point, which is on a former airfield, has a massive amount of offshore wind connected to it and further deployment plans.”

The second stage of development would include a solar farm.

James insisted the site will not be intrusive to the surrounding area.

“They are not nasty things which are making noise, they’re very low profile.

“They’re not unattractive.

“They’re containers which are painted to fit into the landscape and they’re not intrusive.”

Plans for the BESS have been submitted to the Scottish Government and are awaiting a decision from ministers.

Plans for the solar farm have not yet been submitted.

