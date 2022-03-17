Plans revealed for £40m energy storage site and solar farm on outskirts of Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A huge energy storage battery and solar farm could be built near Dundee in a new £40 million proposal.

The development by AE Associates includes and 80 megawatt battery to store excess energy on land next to Duntrune, on the outskirts of Angus.

A second phase of the proposal includes a solar farm, which is still in the early stages of planning.

According to those behind the scheme, AE Associates and Sirius EcoDev, the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) would capture excess power from the grid and transfer it back to homes when needed.

But it may take until 2026 until the plans lodged with the Scottish Government come to fruition.

Adele Ellis, managing director of AE Associates, says the battery located on the land north east of Gagie Home Farm, would be capable of storing 160 million kilowatt hours per year – enough to power almost 50,000 homes.

Adele said: “It is aimed at renewables but it will take any excess electricity on the line.

“When there is excess energy it will be taken back in and sent out when there is a need.

“This works best with renewables because they tend to fluctuate, but it will take any excess energy.”

Close to Tealing grid supply

The company chose the location due to its access to the power grid – something which is essential for the battery.

James Steynor, a developer involved in the project, said: “The key for all these projects is getting grid.

“This is a very good location because Tealing grid supply point, which is on a former airfield, has a massive amount of offshore wind connected to it and further deployment plans.”

James insisted the site will not be intrusive to the surrounding area.

“They are not nasty things which are making noise, they’re very low profile.

“They’re not unattractive.

“They’re containers which are painted to fit into the landscape and they’re not intrusive.”

Plans for the BESS have been submitted to the Scottish Government and are awaiting a decision from ministers.

Plans for the solar farm have not yet been submitted.