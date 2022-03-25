Network Rail east coast main line works leave trail of destruction at former Arbroath miniature railway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Network Rail east coast main line works leave trail of destruction at former Arbroath miniature railway

By Graham Brown
March 25 2022, 5.58am Updated: March 25 2022, 8.41am
Kerr's Miniature Railway was a hit with Arbroath holidaymakers for 85 years.
Arbroath’s former miniature railway has been left like “a bomb has hit it” after a project to shore up the adjacent east coast main line.

And it’s seen Network Rail forced to compensate the third generation owner of the famous seafront attraction which carried east coast holidaymakers for 85 years.

But John Kerr says the damage to the site has extinguished any option of a return for the one-time family favourite.

Kerr's Railway
The miniature railway was an Arbroath feature for 85 years.

The world-famous railway closed in 2020 because of falling numbers and the pandemic impact.

John said his grandfather and father would be “turning in their graves” over what has happened.

A signal box and carriage shed have been wrecked and yards of narrow gauge track now lie in a skip at West Links.

Kerr's miniature railway
Yards of track have been lifted at the miniature railway. Pic: Graham Brown

What went wrong?

Network Rail approached John to get permission to seal off the old site so ballast works could be carried out at the beginning of the year.

But an early morning operation to drive steel piles into the ground to shore up the embankment led to the collapse of an old wall at the miniature railway.

It damaged the carriage shed and prompted an emergency operation to get the east coast line open again.

John said the scene at the time was “like a bomb had hit it”.

Steel shuttering is now in place, although the site remains fenced off.

Arbroath railway
Steel shuttering has been used to shore up the east coast main line. Pic: Graham Brown

“Network Rail have got to do what they have to do – I completely understand that,” said John.

“But what has happened at the miniature railway is absolutely devastating.

“There has been a complete lack of sentimental understanding for the miniature railway.

“I appreciate they were faced with an emergency situation, and I have to say that all the people on the ground who I have dealt with have been very helpful.

John Kerr
Third-generation owner John Kerr at the railway before it closed in 2020.

“They’ve offered compensation – but it’s not about money.

“This is about the miniature railway and it should never have been affected.

“It’s absolutely devastating to see it now, it really is.”

It’s a main line from which drivers regularly blew their horn to passengers on the Arbroath seafront attraction.

And today’s east coast passengers can now see the fenced-off site full of equipment and materials.

Expansion plan ran out of steam

John locked the sheds up in 2020 after plans to extend the railway along West Links to the main council-run attractions fell apart.

Arbroath railway
A train passes by on the east coast main line. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.

John now owns two major English miniature railway attractions in Cleethorpes and Scarborough.

He previously said Arbroath’s loss had been their gain.

But he is sad the Arbroath site damage has killed off any prospect of a re-opening.

“The railway was closed, but we were trying to keep the site tidy.

“It was horrible to see something which had been such a famous attraction closed up.

“But the option of it coming back was still there.

Kerr's Miniature Railway
Twisted train tricks fill a skip at the miniature railway. PIc: Graham Brown/DCT Media.

“That’s now been taken away, or at least made very much more difficult, by what has happened.

“At the beginning of the Network Rail work, if I wanted to pull a train on the railway there was nothing to stop me doing that.

“Now there’s a mountain to climb.

“I don’t know what to think, but I’m going to have to come to terms with it.

“I hope we still have options, I really do. But I’m struggling to see them.”

Network Rail were asked about the project and whether the works to the east coast line at that section are now complete, but they did not respond.

