Lifeline Carnoustie patient transport service could close after more than 40 years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An award-winning Carnoustie patient transport charity could collapse within weeks due a shortage of volunteers.

Since 1981, Carnoustie Medical Transport Helpline (CMTH) has driven locals to medical appointments in the town as well as hospitals in Angus and Dundee.

Its dedicated team has even taken folk as far as Glasgow.

Since 2000, volunteer drivers have completed over 13,500 trips.

And in the year before the pandemic struck, the lifeline set-up helped more than 800 Carnoustie patients.

But there are not enough drivers or helpline operators to keep it going.

And CMTH fear it could signal the end of the road just months after passing the 40-year milestone.

Group treasurer and volunteer driver Tom McKay said: “This really is the last throw of the dice.

“If we can’t bring in new volunteers we could be looking at the end of the road within weeks rather than months.”

Proud history

The service was originally set up as Carnoustie Community Care in 1981 by Dr Sandy McKendrick and Canon Douglas MacKay.

Its role developed to concentrate on taking locals to appointments at Carnoustie Medical Centre, town dentists and opticians and Stracathro and Ninewells Hospital.

The success of the scheme saw it honoured with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service in 2010.

Telephonists man the dedicated helpline for an hour a day in Carnoustie medical centre.

Patients are then matched with a driver to take them to their appointment.

There is no charge for the service.

CMTH relies entirely on donations from users as well as community support from local fundraising and charitable organisations.

The service was suspended in March 2020 when the country went into Covid lockdown.

But the lack of volunteers means it has been unable to restart.

The current crisis

Tom McKay, 69, has been a volunteer driver for more than a decade and is a trustee and treasurer of the service.

“Numbers were dwindling before we went into lockdown,” he said.

“So it is not Covid that has caused the situation we are in, but it hasn’t helped.

“Just a few years ago there were 36 drivers available.

“Now there are only 10 – not enough to operate the service in the way the community deserves.

“Nor are there enough volunteers for the helpline.

“Even if we had ten for that it would mean they would only have to give us an hour a fortnight.

“Our drivers are generally retired people but we would welcome volunteers of all ages.

“If they go with someone to Ninewells they wait there and bring them home.

“We were even taking people to the Golden Jubilee in Glasgow to get their hip replacements done.”

Lack of response to previous call for helpers

“The trustees tried various ways to increase numbers, but no-one came forward,” Tom said.

“The helpline is supremely popular.

“2021 should have been a year of celebration to mark 40 years of service to the folk of Carnoustie.

“Instead we are facing the end of the road.

“This really is the last throw of the dice.

“We would take whatever time people can give us to keep this service going.

“And if volunteers don’t come forward it could be weeks rather than months before it goes.

“Because if we cannot offer the service then there is no reason for us being there.”

Anyone who is interested in volunteering to help the service survive should contact Tom on 01241 852535.