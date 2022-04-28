Lifeline Carnoustie patient transport service could close after more than 40 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
News

Lifeline Carnoustie patient transport service could close after more than 40 years

By Graham Brown
April 28 2022, 6.00am Updated: April 28 2022, 9.56am
Volunteer driver and charity trustee Tom McKay fears the helpline could fold within weeks. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Volunteer driver and charity trustee Tom McKay fears the helpline could fold within weeks. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

An award-winning Carnoustie patient transport charity could collapse within weeks due a shortage of volunteers.

Since 1981, Carnoustie Medical Transport Helpline (CMTH) has driven locals to medical appointments in the town as well as hospitals in Angus and Dundee.

Its dedicated team has even taken folk as far as Glasgow.

Since 2000, volunteer drivers have completed over 13,500 trips.

And in the year before the pandemic struck, the lifeline set-up helped more than 800 Carnoustie patients.

Caroustie medical centre
Tom McKay at Carnoustie Medical Centre where the service takes hundreds of patients to appointments. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

But there are not enough drivers or helpline operators to keep it going.

And CMTH fear it could signal the end of the road just months after passing the 40-year milestone.

Group treasurer and volunteer driver Tom McKay said: “This really is the last throw of the dice.

“If we can’t bring in new volunteers we could be looking at the end of the road within weeks rather than months.”

Proud history

The service was originally set up as Carnoustie Community Care in 1981 by Dr Sandy McKendrick and Canon Douglas MacKay.

Its role developed to concentrate on taking locals to appointments at Carnoustie Medical Centre, town dentists and opticians and Stracathro and Ninewells Hospital.

The success of the scheme saw it honoured with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service in 2010.

Telephonists man the dedicated helpline for an hour a day in Carnoustie medical centre.

Patients are then matched with a driver to take them to their appointment.

There is no charge for the service.

CMTH relies entirely on donations from users as well as community support from local fundraising and charitable organisations.

The service was suspended in March 2020 when the country went into Covid lockdown.

But the lack of volunteers means it has been unable to restart.

The current crisis

Tom McKay, 69, has been a volunteer driver for more than a decade and is a trustee and treasurer of the service.

“Numbers were dwindling before we went into lockdown,” he said.

“So it is not Covid that has caused the situation we are in, but it hasn’t helped.

“Just a few years ago there were 36 drivers available.

“Now there are only 10 – not enough to operate the service in the way the community deserves.

Carnoustie helpline
Tom McKay says the Carnoustie patient transport charity is crying out for volunteer drivers. PIc: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

“Nor are there enough volunteers for the helpline.

“Even if we had ten for that it would mean they would only have to give us an hour a fortnight.

“Our drivers are generally retired people but we would welcome volunteers of all ages.

“If they go with someone to Ninewells they wait there and bring them home.

“We were even taking people to the Golden Jubilee in Glasgow to get their hip replacements done.”

Lack of response to previous call for helpers

“The trustees tried various ways to increase numbers, but no-one came forward,” Tom said.

“The helpline is supremely popular.

“2021 should have been a year of celebration to mark 40 years of service to the folk of Carnoustie.

“Instead we are facing the end of the road.

“This really is the last throw of the dice.

“We would take whatever time people can give us to keep this service going.

“And if volunteers don’t come forward it could be weeks rather than months before it goes.

“Because if we cannot offer the service then there is no reason for us being there.”

Anyone who is interested in volunteering to help the service survive should contact Tom on 01241 852535.

