Inspectors raise concerns over fire safety and lack of PPE at Angus care home

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inspectors raised concerns about fire safety and a lack of PPE at an Angus care home.

The Care Inspectorate found automatic door-closers had been left broken at The Glens Nursing Home in Edzell, while a crucial fire exit door in the main lounge was also not working.

Safety barriers had also been removed from stairways, creating a risk to residents, during the unannounced inspection on April 21.

In a critical report, the Care Inspectorate highlighted a range of issues at the Church Street premises and ordered bosses to act immediately.

People put at ‘significant risk’

The report stated: “People were at significant risk due to poor management of essential maintenance tasks.

“Procedures for reporting repairs were not being followed and priority repairs took a long time to be completed.

“Some automatic door closers, required for fire safety, had been left broken.

“A fire exit door in the main lounge area was not working properly and may have caused delay in exiting the building in the event of a fire.

“Some safety barriers had been removed from stairways as they had been damaged but were never replaced.”

Inspectors found there was a limited supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) while staff did not use the available equipment correctly.

Other issues flagged up included dirty equipment.

Glens Nursing Home ‘unsatisfactory’

The report added: “Some personal care equipment had not been cleaned properly.

“Bath hoists and toilet raisers were seen to be contaminated on the underside of surfaces, increasing the risk of cross infection to those using them.”

Overall the 31-bed home – which offers residential, nursing, respite and palliative care – was given one of the worst ratings possible with four of five areas ranked as level one and described as “unsatisfactory”.

We recognise that our residents deserve the highest quality care and our colleagues the utmost support” Balhousie Care Group

These areas were supporting wellbeing, leadership, abilities of the staff team, and standard of setting.

Planning of care and support was graded as a level two concern termed “weak”.

Operator ‘extremely disappointed’

A spokesperson for operator Balhousie Care Group said: “Immediately following the Care Inspectorate’s visit to The Glens a month ago, we took action to address each concern raised in the report and to achieve the Care Inspectorate’s requirements.

“Following a good inspection in November 2021, it is extremely disappointing that we have failed to maintain our usual standards.

“We recognise that our residents deserve the highest quality care and our colleagues the utmost support.

“We are determined to put this right and have full confidence in the team we have in place, both at the home and in a supervisory capacity, to restore the home’s reputation and grades.”