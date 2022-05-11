Inspectors raise concerns over fire safety and lack of PPE at Angus care home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inspectors raise concerns over fire safety and lack of PPE at Angus care home

By Jake Keith
May 11 2022, 1.14pm Updated: May 11 2022, 1.59pm
The Glens Nursing Home in Edzell.
Inspectors raised concerns about fire safety and a lack of PPE at an Angus care home.

The Care Inspectorate found automatic door-closers had been left broken at The Glens Nursing Home in Edzell, while a crucial fire exit door in the main lounge was also not working.

Safety barriers had also been removed from stairways, creating a risk to residents, during the unannounced inspection on April 21.

In a critical report, the Care Inspectorate highlighted a range of issues at the Church Street premises and ordered bosses to act immediately.

People put at ‘significant risk’

The report stated: “People were at significant risk due to poor management of essential maintenance tasks.

“Procedures for reporting repairs were not being followed and priority repairs took a long time to be completed.

“Some automatic door closers, required for fire safety, had been left broken.

The care home is located in Edzell.

“A fire exit door in the main lounge area was not working properly and may have caused delay in exiting the building in the event of a fire.

“Some safety barriers had been removed from stairways as they had been damaged but were never replaced.”

Inspectors found there was a limited supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) while staff did not use the available equipment correctly.

Other issues flagged up included dirty equipment.

Glens Nursing Home ‘unsatisfactory’

The report added: “Some personal care equipment had not been cleaned properly.

“Bath hoists and toilet raisers were seen to be contaminated on the underside of surfaces, increasing the risk of cross infection to those using them.”

Overall the 31-bed home – which offers residential, nursing, respite and palliative care – was given one of the worst ratings possible with four of five areas ranked as level one and described as “unsatisfactory”.

We recognise that our residents deserve the highest quality care and our colleagues the utmost support”

Balhousie Care Group

These areas were supporting wellbeing, leadership, abilities of the staff team, and standard of setting.

Planning of care and support was graded as a level two concern termed “weak”.

Operator ‘extremely disappointed’

A spokesperson for operator Balhousie Care Group said: “Immediately following the Care Inspectorate’s visit to The Glens a month ago, we took action to address each concern raised in the report and to achieve the Care Inspectorate’s requirements.

“Following a good inspection in November 2021, it is extremely disappointing that we have failed to maintain our usual standards.

“We recognise that our residents deserve the highest quality care and our colleagues the utmost support.

“We are determined to put this right and have full confidence in the team we have in place, both at the home and in a supervisory capacity, to restore the home’s reputation and grades.”

