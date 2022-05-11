Almost £1 million to be invested in Angus gym upgrades

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nearly £1 million is to be ploughed into upgrades at Angus gyms.

Sports centres in Brechin, Arbroath and Carnoustie will benefit from the investment by council leisure trust Angus Alive.

And the upgrades will begin at Brechin Community Campus as early as next week.

It’s part of the charity’s fightback after some income dropped to just 40% of pre-Covid levels following an 18-month shutdown of local sports facilities.

Equipment and audio visual upgrades

The £900,000 investment includes state-of-the-art cardio, functional and fixed resistance fitness equipment.

There will also be structural works at the centres to expand the gym areas.

Fitness fans will also get better lighting and audio visual equipment for when they are working out.

Angus Alive say the money is coming from a renewal and repair fund set up when the trust launched in 2015.

Iain Stevens of Angus Alive said: “We are delighted to be able to reinvest in our sports centres and bring a much-needed boost to our facilities.

“We are a not-for-profit organisation so every penny we make is able to be reinvested to improve and enhance our services and activities for the local community to enjoy.”

He revealed the extent of the damage caused by the pandemic to user numbers and income.

“Covid has had a detrimental effect on our membership with it only returning to around 65% of pre-Covid income levels,” he said.

“Casual sports admission income recovered to only 40% of pre-Covid levels.

“We are confident the improvements will be welcomed by the local community.”

When will the upgrades start?

Work at Brechin Community Campus will start from Monday May 16.

New spin bikes have already arrived and the trust says the gym will be transformed.

But it will involve a month-long closure.

It’s expected to re-open on June 18.

The Arbroath Sports Centre and Carnoustie Sports Centre upgrades will follow.

Angus Alive says it will confirm specific dates in due course.

And the trust says it aims to keep disruption and gym closures to a minimum.

It is working with Life Fitness, Indigo Fitness, Hutchison Technologies, Prime Signs Ltd and Alliance Leisure TA6 on the six-figure project.

The charity has re-opened other facilities such as museums after fears smaller attractions in Brechin and Kirriemuir could be lost.

But three of its major venues remain closed to bookings.

The Reid Hall in Forfar, Montrose Town Hall and Arbroath Community centre are still being used as Covid vaccination centres.

There have been calls to use other facilities to free up the popular venues.