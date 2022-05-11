Almost £1 million to be invested in Angus gym upgrades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Almost £1 million to be invested in Angus gym upgrades

By Graham Brown
May 11 2022, 1.29pm Updated: May 11 2022, 2.31pm
A visualisation of the new-look Brechin Community Campus gym.
A visualisation of the new-look Brechin Community Campus gym. Supplied by Angus Alive.

Nearly £1 million is to be ploughed into upgrades at Angus gyms.

Sports centres in Brechin, Arbroath and Carnoustie will benefit from the investment by council leisure trust Angus Alive.

And the upgrades will begin at Brechin Community Campus as early as next week.

It’s part of the charity’s fightback after some income dropped to just 40% of pre-Covid levels following an 18-month shutdown of local sports facilities.

The Brechin Community Campus upgrade will begin next week
The Brechin Community Campus upgrade will begin next week. Supplied by Angus Alive.

Equipment and audio visual upgrades

The £900,000 investment includes state-of-the-art cardio, functional and fixed resistance fitness equipment.

There will also be structural works at the centres to expand the gym areas.

Fitness fans will also get better lighting and audio visual equipment for when they are working out.

Angus Alive say the money is coming from a renewal and repair fund set up when the trust launched in 2015.

How the Brechin upgrade will look.
How the Brechin upgrade will look. Supplied by Angus Alive.

Iain Stevens of Angus Alive said: “We are delighted to be able to reinvest in our sports centres and bring a much-needed boost to our facilities.

“We are a not-for-profit organisation so every penny we make is able to be reinvested to improve and enhance our services and activities for the local community to enjoy.”

He revealed the extent of the damage caused by the pandemic to user numbers and income.

“Covid has had a detrimental effect on our membership with it only returning to around 65% of pre-Covid income levels,” he said.

“Casual sports admission income recovered to only 40% of pre-Covid levels.

“We are confident the improvements will be welcomed by the local community.”

When will the upgrades start?

Work at Brechin Community Campus will start from Monday May 16.

New spin bikes have already arrived and the trust says the gym will be transformed.

But it will involve a month-long closure.

It’s expected to re-open on June 18.

The Arbroath Sports Centre and Carnoustie Sports Centre upgrades will follow.

Angus Alive says it will confirm specific dates in due course.

And the trust says it aims to keep disruption and gym closures to a minimum.

It is working with Life Fitness, Indigo Fitness, Hutchison Technologies, Prime Signs Ltd and Alliance Leisure TA6 on the six-figure project.

The charity has re-opened other facilities such as museums after fears smaller attractions in Brechin and Kirriemuir could be lost.

But three of its major venues remain closed to bookings.

The Reid Hall in Forfar, Montrose Town Hall and Arbroath Community centre are still being used as Covid vaccination centres.

There have been calls to use other facilities to free up the popular venues. 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier