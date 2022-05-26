30 megawatt Forfar solar farm bid clears first planning hurdle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
30 megawatt Forfar solar farm bid clears first planning hurdle

By Graham Brown
May 26 2022, 5.55am Updated: May 26 2022, 7.42am
An artist's impression of how the solar farm will look.
Grazing would continue on the solar farm.

A 30 megawatt solar scheme for farmland near Forfar has cleared its first planning hurdle.

The proposal was lodged with Angus Council at the start of this month.

It involves almost 150 acres of land on both sides of the B9128 Forfar to Carnoustie road at Cotton of Lownie.

The site sits east of Kingsmuir village.

Forfar solar farm
The layout of the planned Forfar solar farm. Supplied by Angus Council.

It involves three separate areas of farmland totalling 58.5 hectares.

And Angus planners have told applicant Industria Resources that the scheme does not require a full environmental impact assessment report.

Energy consultants had lodged a screening request with the council to get an early opinion on the proposal.

The intention is to connect the solar farm to a substation around three kilometres north west of the site.

Forfar solar farm
The Cotton of Lownie site looking south. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.

A number of main issues were identified by council planners.

Loss of farmland

The council say the temporary loss of agricultural land should not give rise to significant environmental effects.

Grazing would continue on the fields when the solar array is built.

Landscape and visual impact

Planners say landscape and visual impacts would be relatively localised given the nature of the development.

Noise impact

The surrounding area would experience some noise impact during construction, operation and decommissioning of the solar farm.

But the screening opinion said it would not be significant.

Traffic impact

There would be a temporary increase in traffic during construction.

Planners say the works associated with the development are not “unusually complex or potentially hazardous”.

solar farm
Land to the west of the B9128 would be used for the 30MW solar array. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.

The council told the applicants: “Angus Council concludes that the proposed development for the installation of a solar PV array with a generating capacity of up to 30MW and ancillary works is unlikely to result in significant environmental effects.”

It means the development doesn’t require submission of an environmental impact assessment report.

The next stage of the bid is likely to be the submission of a formal planning application.

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

