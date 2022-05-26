Partly finished building intended for 150 Angus jobs sparks bidding war

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partly finished building intended for 150 Angus jobs sparks bidding war

By Rob McLaren
May 26 2022, 5.55am Updated: May 26 2022, 8.29am
Dawnfresh planned to expand into the neighbouring building before it entered administration earlier this year.
The building was meant to bring more than 100 jobs to Angus and an investment of £5 million.

But less than a year later the partly constructed factory was being valued based on the scrap price of its steel frame.

In September Dawnfresh Seafoods announced plans to close its factory near Uddingston and expand its Arbroath operation.

It acquired the building next door to its site at Kirkton Industrial Estate and planned to invest £5m.

At the time managing director Raleigh Salvesen said the move to one production site would bring 150 new jobs to Angus.

Work began on the former Permiax building, but just six months later, loss-making Dawnfresh entered administration.

The Angus workforce of around 250 was saved as administrators sold the Arbroath operation to Lossie Seafoods, a subsidiary of Associated Seafoods.

However, the second building was not part of the deal.

Bidding war for Angus building

Administrators instructed SVA Property Auctions to sell this building as it continues to raise funds for the company’s creditors.

The 2,539 square metre building, on a 2.1 acre site, was the subject of a bidding war.

Inside the former Perimax building.

It sold for £296,000 – around five times its guide price.

Shaun Vigers, SVA director and auctioneer, said: “The lot, with clear redevelopment potential, sold after very competitive bidding in the latter stages of the sale.

“It was an interesting lot, attracting a variety of potential buyers, including someone looking to invest in the property purely for the value of the substantial steel frame.

“However, we believe the successful bidder is likely to use the property for industrial storage.”

Need for investment

The auction brochure warns “significant capital spending” will be required to bring the building into beneficial use.

But it said there were “useful areas of ground all within a good-sized site”.

The building has a concrete floor with a new drainage system and a “part new and part original” pitched roof.

The Angus building is likely to become a warehouse.

All 14 lots sold at the property auction but Mr Vigers said there are signs the commercial market is cooling.

He adds: “We did notice this month that people are perhaps pausing to draw breathe a little.

“We have seen a bit more restraint for the more completely speculative opportunities.

“Properties ripe for an obvious redevelopment continue to command good prices.”

Tags

Conversation

