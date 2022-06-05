Investigation launched into attempted break in at Forfar Sailing Club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Investigation launched into attempted break in at Forfar Sailing Club

By Emma Duncan
June 5 2022, 8.42pm
An appeal for information has been launched after an attempted break in at Forfar Sailing Club.
An investigation has been launched into an attempted break in at the clubhouse of Forfar Sailing Club in Angus.

Members arrived at the clubhouse at Forfar Loch by Lochside Road on Thursday morning to find that people had tried to break in.

The club’s treasurer Bill Myles said they also set a camp fire on a patch of grass outside which, due to the type of land, could have easily spread.

He said: “They also set a campfire up on the grass outside the club which is forbidden by the rules of the country park.

‘It could’ve been much worse’

“The land and the grass is quite dry so a small spark could have easily set something off and we’d be looking at something much worse.

“In front of the clubhouse building there is also a life saving ring, they took that and threw it away. We managed to relocate it and replace it.

“We also found an empty vodka bottle and Red Bull can.

“It could’ve been much worse.”

Bill said the people responsible barged into the door in an attempt to break in but were unsuccessful. Nothing was taken.

Some boats on the water at Forfar Loch, where the attempted break in took place.

He said: “I think it happened on Wednesday night. I think the people responsible went down, set the fire, bought drink and then had the idea to try and break in.

“The door is secured with two padlocks. They’ve battered or charged at the doors but the doors are quite robust and didn’t give way.

“It’s so upsetting to see all of your hard work being damaged like this.

“Other clubs use these facilities, not just us. It’s not fair for them either.”

The club has since repaired the damage themselves.

Appeal for information

Police are asking for those with information to come forward.

A spokesperson said: “We are currently investigating an attempted break-in at the Forfar Sailing Club on the north side of Forfar Loch.

“Sometime between 9pm Tuesday, May 31 and 11:50am Thursday June 2, an attempt was made to gain entry to the building.

“While the doors sustained some damage in the attempt, the security measures in place at the building held, and entry was not gained.

“Although the building is in an isolated position on the small peninsula to the north of the loch, the area is always busy with walkers, runners and dog walkers from the early hours until late.

“If you saw any suspicious activity at this building or have any other information that could assist us, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting incident 1534 of June 2.”

