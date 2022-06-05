Investigation launched into attempted break in at Forfar Sailing Club

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An investigation has been launched into an attempted break in at the clubhouse of Forfar Sailing Club in Angus.

Members arrived at the clubhouse at Forfar Loch by Lochside Road on Thursday morning to find that people had tried to break in.

The club’s treasurer Bill Myles said they also set a camp fire on a patch of grass outside which, due to the type of land, could have easily spread.

He said: “They also set a campfire up on the grass outside the club which is forbidden by the rules of the country park.

‘It could’ve been much worse’

“The land and the grass is quite dry so a small spark could have easily set something off and we’d be looking at something much worse.

“In front of the clubhouse building there is also a life saving ring, they took that and threw it away. We managed to relocate it and replace it.

“We also found an empty vodka bottle and Red Bull can.

“It could’ve been much worse.”

Bill said the people responsible barged into the door in an attempt to break in but were unsuccessful. Nothing was taken.

He said: “I think it happened on Wednesday night. I think the people responsible went down, set the fire, bought drink and then had the idea to try and break in.

“The door is secured with two padlocks. They’ve battered or charged at the doors but the doors are quite robust and didn’t give way.

“It’s so upsetting to see all of your hard work being damaged like this.

“Other clubs use these facilities, not just us. It’s not fair for them either.”

The club has since repaired the damage themselves.

Appeal for information

Police are asking for those with information to come forward.

A spokesperson said: “We are currently investigating an attempted break-in at the Forfar Sailing Club on the north side of Forfar Loch.

“Sometime between 9pm Tuesday, May 31 and 11:50am Thursday June 2, an attempt was made to gain entry to the building.

“While the doors sustained some damage in the attempt, the security measures in place at the building held, and entry was not gained.

“Although the building is in an isolated position on the small peninsula to the north of the loch, the area is always busy with walkers, runners and dog walkers from the early hours until late.

“If you saw any suspicious activity at this building or have any other information that could assist us, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting incident 1534 of June 2.”