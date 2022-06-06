40-something Forfar Stags show they still have the skills with glory in national football final

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forfar footballers who reunited for a ‘one-off’ game a couple of years ago have been crowned champions of Scotland.

Forfar Stags pulled their boots back on in 2020 in support of pal Gordon Samson after he was diagnosed with cancer.

The squad of 40-somethings had regularly turned out in the local pub league for the Angus town’s Stag Hotel back in the 1990s.

And they have proved the magic is still there after lifting a Scottish seniors’ title.

The Stags defeated Scottish Borders Seniors 1-0 in the final of the CSS Invitational Cup.

Charity match

It was the culmination of a remarkable journey for the 19-man squad – with a combined age of around eight centuries.

The 2020 charity match against Dunfermline Athletic over-35s was a show of support for team member Gordon, who was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer.

It was meant to be 90 minutes of football and a few refreshments, with money going to charity.

However, after rediscovering their passion for the beautiful game, the club decided to keep going.

And Gordon plays his part in midfield having made a successful recovery

The Forfar Stags entered the FFIT/Seniors set-up, which includes a national trophy.

And a late strike in the final by wing-back Stevie Milne saw them lift the cup at the home of Rosyth FC.

Path to glory

So the players have set their sights on more silverware.

The team, sponsored by the Stag Hotel, won their group section, defeating Livingston, Denny Warriors and drawing with Celtic 2-2 in Glasgow.

They then saw off Raith Rovers Seniors at Station Park.

It set up a final clash with the Borderers.

But their charge to the cup was halted by Covid.

However, Milne’s goal, following an assist by Lindsay Stewart, had the players celebrating.

It was an evenly contested final but honours deservedly fell Forfar’s way.

“It took some time for the final date to be set so we’ve been anticipating this clash for what seemed like an age,” said club organiser Scott Fenton.

“So it was fantastic to finally get it played and bring the trophy back.

“We’ve been building the squad gradually and now have a really good group, even if the majority are well over 40,” said left midfielder Scott.

They play their home matches at Forfar’s Station Park.

The Stags’ travel and kit requirements have been funded by sponsors S&S Joiners and local painter and decorator Lee Hutcheon.

“Getting back together was a bit of an unlikely story,” said captain Kenny Stephen.

“But the team has given us all a common goal and we’ve had great fun and some cracking games at senior stadiums across Scotland.

“We are not thinking about stopping now. This trophy is just the first.”