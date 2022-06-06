40-something Forfar Stags show they still have the skills with glory in national football final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
40-something Forfar Stags show they still have the skills with glory in national football final

By Graham Brown
June 6 2022, 12.43pm Updated: June 6 2022, 1.28pm
The victorious Forfar Stags with the CSS Invitational Cup.
Forfar footballers who reunited for a ‘one-off’ game a couple of years ago have been crowned champions of Scotland.

Forfar Stags pulled their boots back on in 2020 in support of pal Gordon Samson after he was diagnosed with cancer.

The squad of 40-somethings had regularly turned out in the local pub league for the Angus town’s Stag Hotel back in the 1990s.

And they have proved the magic is still there after lifting a Scottish seniors’ title.

The Stags defeated Scottish Borders Seniors 1-0 in the final of the CSS Invitational Cup.

Charity match

It was the culmination of a remarkable journey for the 19-man squad – with a combined age of around eight centuries.

The 2020 charity match against Dunfermline Athletic over-35s was a show of support for team member Gordon, who was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer.

It was meant to be 90 minutes of football and a few refreshments, with money going to charity.

Some of the squad outside Forfar's Stag Hotel.
However, after rediscovering their passion for the beautiful game, the club decided to keep going.

And Gordon plays his part in midfield having made a successful recovery

The Forfar Stags entered the FFIT/Seniors set-up, which includes a national trophy.

And a late strike in the final by wing-back Stevie Milne saw them lift the cup at the home of Rosyth FC.

Path to glory

So the players have set their sights on more silverware.

The team, sponsored by the Stag Hotel, won their group section, defeating Livingston, Denny Warriors and drawing with Celtic 2-2 in Glasgow.

They then saw off Raith Rovers Seniors at Station Park.

Gordon Samson (left) warming up for a game with the Forfar Stags.
It set up a final clash with the Borderers.

But their charge to the cup was halted by Covid.

However, Milne’s goal, following an assist by Lindsay Stewart, had the players celebrating.

It was an evenly contested final but honours deservedly fell Forfar’s way.

“It took some time for the final date to be set so we’ve been anticipating this clash for what seemed like an age,” said club organiser Scott Fenton.

“So it was fantastic to finally get it played and bring the trophy back.

“We’ve been building the squad gradually and now have a really good group, even if the majority are well over 40,” said left midfielder Scott.

They play their home matches at Forfar’s Station Park.

The Forfar Stags at Station Park.
The Stags’ travel and kit requirements have been funded by sponsors S&S Joiners and local painter and decorator Lee Hutcheon.

“Getting back together was a bit of an unlikely story,” said captain Kenny Stephen.

“But the team has given us all a common goal and we’ve had great fun and some cracking games at senior stadiums across Scotland.

“We are not thinking about stopping now. This trophy is just the first.”

