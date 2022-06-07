Montrose woman says ‘suspicious’ pair tried to steal dog from garden centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Montrose woman says ‘suspicious’ pair tried to steal dog from garden centre

By Katy Scott
June 7 2022, 3.05pm Updated: June 7 2022, 3.18pm
Allana Urquhart with collie Luna at the garden centre.
A Montrose woman has told how she believes two people tried to steal her dog from the garden centre she runs.

Allana Urquhart contacted police after seeing a man and a woman acting suspiciously outside Rossie Braes Garden Centre on Monday afternoon.

She says the pair parked nearby in a dark green van for about 10 minutes, and each made separate approaches to Luna, a five-year-old collie.

Allana, 54, says they then drove off quickly after she tried to confront them.

Allana has run the centre for 17 years.
She was eating lunch with her son in the centre, while watching the security cameras for customers arriving, when she became concerned about the pair’s actions.

Allana told The Courier: “We’ve been there for 17 years and Luna will be our fourth dog coming to work every day.

“All the dogs are trained not to cross the boundaries as we’re next to a busy road.

Dark van parked nearby

“The dogs tend to greet people at the gates and Luna was doing what she does every day of the week.

“Initially it wasn’t too suspect, as people have said hello to the dogs in the past as they come in.

“But this chap wasn’t entering, and we knew they had parked in a dark van nearby.”

Allana and Luna
Allana says she approached the man to ask if he needed assistance, but he claimed to be wasting time while his wife put on lipstick.

He left then returned to play with Luna again, before the woman in the van then approached the dog separately.

Allana said: “She did exactly what he did at the gate, but this time Luna just stood there.

‘It was all very suspicious’

“Then I saw the woman bend down and wrap her arms around her – I thought she was looking for a collar.

“I jumped out my seat and ran around. My son was right behind me, he walked right out with his phone to the van and they sped off.

“It was all very suspicious. We informed police as we had a gut feeling and wanted to make people aware.

“I wasn’t too happy with how they were behaving.”

Luna regularly greets customers.
Allana says the pair were both white and looked like they could be in their mid-50s.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 12.35pm on Monday, police were called to a report of a suspected attempted theft of a dog from a garden centre in Rossie Braes, Montrose.

“Inquiries into the incident are continuing.”

Data released earlier this year showed dog thefts had risen by 42% in Scotland during the Covid-19 pandemic.

