Vehicles damaged after man seen ‘acting suspiciously’ in Arbroath

Several vehicles have been damaged after a man was seen acting “suspiciously” in Arbroath.

Officers were alerted after the incidents on Seaton Road overnight.

CCTV footage shared on social media appears to show a man walking round looking at vehicles in the area, including a motorhome.

Responding to the video on the Arbroath Online page, one local said: “It definitely looks like he is up to no good.”

Another wrote: “I hope everything is safe.”

Dodgy character on Seaton Road last night, police have been informed. Posted by Brian Bunch on Friday, 10 June 2022

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We can confirm that officers in Arbroath have received reports of damage to a number of vehicles and a man acting in a suspicious manner.

“The incident took place in the Seaton Road area overnight between Thursday and Friday.

“Inquiries are at an early stage and anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident 0846 of June 10.”