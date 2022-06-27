Montrose teacher fundraising for Angus school defibrillators in memory of brother, 30

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Montrose teacher fundraising for Angus school defibrillators in memory of brother, 30

By Ben MacDonald
June 27 2022, 2.30pm Updated: June 27 2022, 3.14pm
Lisa Tavendale, who works at Lochside Primary, is fundraising in memory of brother Craig Valentine.
Lisa Tavendale, who works at Lochside Primary, is fundraising in memory of brother Craig Valentine.

A teacher from Montrose is raising money to install defibrillators in every school in Angus following the sudden death of her brother.

Lochside Primary School teacher Lisa Tavendale has set up a GoFundMe page in order to raise funds to buy the life-saving instruments.

Lisa started the campaign in memory of her brother Craig Valentine, 30, who died after having a cardiac arrest at home in April, caused by a heart condition called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

The teacher and potentially her son also have the condition.

Target to raise thousands of pounds

Only some Angus schools currently have a defibrillator on-site – with the nearest one to Lochside a 10-minute walk away.

Lisa has already raised enough for charity The Oliver King Foundation to install one at her own school and hopes to reach a £3,000 target for another at Southesk Primary School.

She then plans to continue fundraising for all other Angus schools.

Craig’s death has been completely heartbreaking but I know he would be so proud of the work we are doing to ensure that lives are saved

Lisa – who is looking for contributions from members of the public – told The Courier: “I am so grateful to everybody who has donated so far.

“We have been able to secure a defibrillator for Lochside and are just waiting for delivery and training.

“Craig was an amazing person and a wonderful little brother.

“His death has been completely heartbreaking for our family but I know he would be so proud of the work we are doing to ensure that lives are saved.”

Stock picture of a defibrillator. Image: David Sullivan.

Posting on the fundraising page, she added: “Considering that most genetic heart conditions that cause sudden death are undiagnosed, we strongly believe it is essential that all schools are fitted with a defibrillator.

“Cardiac arrest can happen to anyone. A person who has had a cardiac arrest loses 10% of their chance of survival with every minute that passes without a defibrillator.”

Using grief as a force for good

Councillor Lynne Devine, Angus Council’s children and learning convener, said: “I’m incredibly proud of the fundraising efforts of pupils and staff, in particular Mrs Tavendale of Lochside Primary School, have made to purchase a defibrillator for the school.

“The sudden loss of a loved one is immeasurable. I am in awe of people such as Lisa who can transform that grief into a powerful force for good.

“This is an incredible legacy for Craig. We are honoured by her efforts and those of everyone who has helped in raising funds for this life-saving resource.”

Defibrillators in Tayside and Fife: Here’s where you can find lifesaving kits

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier