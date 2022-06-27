Montrose teacher fundraising for Angus school defibrillators in memory of brother, 30

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A teacher from Montrose is raising money to install defibrillators in every school in Angus following the sudden death of her brother.

Lochside Primary School teacher Lisa Tavendale has set up a GoFundMe page in order to raise funds to buy the life-saving instruments.

Lisa started the campaign in memory of her brother Craig Valentine, 30, who died after having a cardiac arrest at home in April, caused by a heart condition called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

The teacher and potentially her son also have the condition.

Target to raise thousands of pounds

Only some Angus schools currently have a defibrillator on-site – with the nearest one to Lochside a 10-minute walk away.

Lisa has already raised enough for charity The Oliver King Foundation to install one at her own school and hopes to reach a £3,000 target for another at Southesk Primary School.

She then plans to continue fundraising for all other Angus schools.

Craig’s death has been completely heartbreaking but I know he would be so proud of the work we are doing to ensure that lives are saved

Lisa – who is looking for contributions from members of the public – told The Courier: “I am so grateful to everybody who has donated so far.

“We have been able to secure a defibrillator for Lochside and are just waiting for delivery and training.

“Craig was an amazing person and a wonderful little brother.

“His death has been completely heartbreaking for our family but I know he would be so proud of the work we are doing to ensure that lives are saved.”

Posting on the fundraising page, she added: “Considering that most genetic heart conditions that cause sudden death are undiagnosed, we strongly believe it is essential that all schools are fitted with a defibrillator.

“Cardiac arrest can happen to anyone. A person who has had a cardiac arrest loses 10% of their chance of survival with every minute that passes without a defibrillator.”

Using grief as a force for good

Councillor Lynne Devine, Angus Council’s children and learning convener, said: “I’m incredibly proud of the fundraising efforts of pupils and staff, in particular Mrs Tavendale of Lochside Primary School, have made to purchase a defibrillator for the school.

“The sudden loss of a loved one is immeasurable. I am in awe of people such as Lisa who can transform that grief into a powerful force for good.

“This is an incredible legacy for Craig. We are honoured by her efforts and those of everyone who has helped in raising funds for this life-saving resource.”