Are Angus councillors about to wave goodbye to £15m windfall for Brechin’s Caledonian Railway?

Brechin’s Caledonian Railway faces an uphill struggle to land a “once-in-a-lifetime” £15 million funding windfall for Angus.

But the head of the area’s second biggest tourist attraction says he is not giving up the fight for Levelling Up Fund cash.

And Jon Gill will mount a last-ditch bid to convince councillors to go against their top officials at a crunch meeting on Thursday.

It comes after council chiefs branded the Brechin Railway’s bid too risky if things go wrong.

Caley chairman Mr Gill says the award-winning 40-year-old charity is “disappointed and frustrated” by the lack of support.

And Courier country might miss out on another multi-million windfall after Dundee backed out of a 2021 LUF bid.

What’s involved in the Brechin bid?

The Caley Railway is the only Angus contender for the latest round of the UK Government funding.

Last year the area was unsuccessful in securing cash to help build an Arbroath community sports project.

The Brechin bid includes a transformation of the area around the historic station for training and employment.

It would extend the Brechin to Dun branch to link in with the main rail line at Montrose.

And an active travel corridor is part of the project.

The railway forecasts a £20m increase in Angus tourist spending within five years.

Council concerns

But a report to Thursday’s full council meeting says the authority shouldn’t take on the risk of being lead partner.

The Brechin bid value is £15.6m and Caley Railway will add £1.8 million to meet the LUF criteria.

The money must be spent within three years.

Council strategic policy director Vivien Smith and finance boss Ian Lorimer say they “regrettably” can’t back the Brechin bid.

“While the Brechin Caledonian Railway committee believe they have a strong bid, it is Angus Council who must submit the bid on their behalf, and be prepared to accept the terms, conditions and risks which go along with that,” they say.

“The exposure to financial risk which comes with LUF would be a concern at any time.

“But given the current circumstances and the enormous financial challenges facing the council it is a risk exposure which is difficult to accept.”

The project’s scale, limited information on the proposals and factors beyond the council’s control are all flagged up as concerns.

And officials highlight the new Monifieth High School as an illustration of how much project costs can rise.

It has spiralled from £50m to a forecast £61m.

But councillors last week voted to press on with the new secondary.

Deadline fast approaching

Mr Gill will make a direct plea to councillors on Thursday – just a week ahead of the bids deadline.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bring a transformational mountain of money to Angus,” he said.

“So we’re really disappointed and quite frustrated councillors are being recommended not to go for it.

“We have made no ask for any direct council funding.

“All the projects are funded by a combination of money from the railway and UK Government with money that Angus would otherwise not receive.

“If Angus loses out it will widen the gap between us and other Scottish council areas in terms of social deprivation, child poverty, transport poverty, education, wellbeing and tourism take.

“The railway has a strong record over 40 years and a large volunteer management and professional engineering team from the private sector.

“They have been responsible for major capital projects far in excess of the value of this one.

“Those includes hospitals, schools and oil production facilities to major bridge and rail infrastructure.

“With our own risk management measures in place we feel this is likely to be the lowest risk council-administered grant model possible.

“It’s not looking great in terms of the report to the council,” said Mr Gill.

“But all I can do is make a plea on behalf of the railway for the councillors to recognise and share our vision of the enormous positive transformational impact of this project.”