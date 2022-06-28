Are Angus councillors about to wave goodbye to £15m windfall for Brechin’s Caledonian Railway?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Are Angus councillors about to wave goodbye to £15m windfall for Brechin’s Caledonian Railway?

By Graham Brown
June 28 2022, 4.45pm Updated: June 28 2022, 6.42pm
Brechin's Caledonian Railway faces a crunch council decision on a £15m cash bid this week. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.
Brechin’s Caledonian Railway faces an uphill struggle to land a “once-in-a-lifetime” £15 million funding windfall for Angus.

But the head of the area’s second biggest tourist attraction says he is not giving up the fight for Levelling Up Fund cash.

And Jon Gill will mount a last-ditch bid to convince councillors to go against their top officials at a crunch meeting on Thursday.

Caledonian Railway
Brechin’s Caledonian Railway is enjoying another busy season. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

It comes after council chiefs branded the Brechin Railway’s bid too risky if things go wrong.

Caley chairman Mr Gill says the award-winning 40-year-old charity is “disappointed and frustrated” by the lack of support.

And Courier country might miss out on another multi-million windfall after Dundee backed out of a 2021 LUF bid.

What’s involved in the Brechin bid?

The Caley Railway is the only Angus contender for the latest round of the UK Government funding.

Last year the area was unsuccessful in securing cash to help build an Arbroath community sports project.

The Brechin bid includes a transformation of the area around the historic station for training and employment.

Brechin station
Brechin station environs would be transformed under the £18m scheme. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

It would extend the Brechin to Dun branch to link in with the main rail line at Montrose.

And an active travel corridor is part of the project.

The railway forecasts a £20m increase in Angus tourist spending within five years.

Council concerns

But a report to Thursday’s full council meeting says the authority shouldn’t take on the risk of being lead partner.

The Brechin bid value is £15.6m and Caley Railway will add £1.8 million to meet the LUF criteria.

The money must be spent within three years.

Council strategic policy director Vivien Smith and finance boss Ian Lorimer say they “regrettably” can’t back the Brechin bid.

“While the Brechin Caledonian Railway committee believe they have a strong bid, it is Angus Council who must submit the bid on their behalf, and be prepared to accept the terms, conditions and risks which go along with that,” they say.

“The exposure to financial risk which comes with LUF would be a concern at any time.

“But given the current circumstances and the enormous financial challenges facing the council it is a risk exposure which is difficult to accept.”

The project’s scale, limited information on the proposals and factors beyond the council’s control are all flagged up as concerns.

And officials highlight the new Monifieth High School as an illustration of how much project costs can rise.

It has spiralled from £50m to a forecast £61m.

But councillors last week voted to press on with the new secondary.

Deadline fast approaching

Mr Gill will make a direct plea to councillors on Thursday – just a week ahead of the bids deadline.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bring a transformational mountain of money to Angus,” he said.

“So we’re really disappointed and quite frustrated councillors are being recommended not to go for it.

“We have made no ask for any direct council funding.

Caledonian Railway chairman Jon Gill
Caledonian Railway chairman Jon Gill. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

“All the projects are funded by a combination of money from the railway and UK Government with money that Angus would otherwise not receive.

“If Angus loses out it will widen the gap between us and other Scottish council areas in terms of social deprivation, child poverty, transport poverty, education, wellbeing and tourism take.

“The railway has a strong record over 40 years and a large volunteer management and professional engineering team from the private sector.

“They have been responsible for major capital projects far in excess of the value of this one.

“Those includes hospitals, schools and oil production facilities to major bridge and rail infrastructure.

“With our own risk management measures in place we feel this is likely to be the lowest risk council-administered grant model possible.

“It’s not looking great in terms of the report to the council,” said Mr Gill.

“But all I can do is make a plea on behalf of the railway for the councillors to recognise and share our vision of the enormous positive transformational impact of this project.”

