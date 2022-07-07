Death of Montrose mechanic who was crushed by van ruled to be ‘tragic accident’ By Alasdair Clark July 7 2022, 5.09pm Updated: July 7 2022, 10.54pm The 44-year-old died last year. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Dangerous driver banned from road after high-speed police chase in battered van Sheriff to examine Montrose mechanic’s tragic death at work Death of Fife creel fisherman leads to Scottish harbour equipment safety review Council care worker died after minibus stopped for ‘half a second’ on A90 between Dundee and Perth