Military golf charity drops in on Carnoustie for final stage of 1,500km trek to Open at St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Military golf charity drops in on Carnoustie for final stage of 1,500km trek to Open at St Andrews

By Graham Brown
July 11 2022, 11.27am Updated: July 11 2022, 2.17pm
The On Course Foundation group at Carnoustie Golf Links.
The On Course Foundation group at Carnoustie Golf Links. Pic: Paul Reid

Carnoustie played host to a golf charity tour before participants in the 1,500 kilometre challenge reach their goal at this week’s Open Championship in St Andrews.

The On Course Foundation uses the sport to help the recovery of wounded, injured or sick service personnel and veterans.

It is the UK’s only golf-specific military charity.

OCF stages national and international events and helps open employment doors into the golf industry.

And on Sunday the charity took the On Course to The Open challenge pin flag to the Angus venue.

It received a donation from Carnoustie Golf Links as Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers welcomed the challenge to the sun-kissed Championship course.

The Challenge

On Course to The Open has seen some of those helped by the charity walk, run, swim, canoe and cycle in a relay from Royal St George’s Golf Club in Kent (where the 149th Open took place) to St Andrews.

En route, they have visited all Open Championship venues and a number of other prestigious courses.

Among those taking part are Invictus Games silver medallist Stuart Padley and Colin MacLachlan of SAS Who Dares Wins.

Colin MacLachlan (right) with fellow SAS Who Dares Wins presenter Ant Middleton.
Colin MacLachlan (right) with fellow SAS Who Dares Wins presenter Ant Middleton.

Many are single or double amputees,

They have been carrying the 18th pin flag from the 149th Open with them.

Colin canoed the 32km from Carnoustie to MoD Leuchars Station.

And Royal navy servicewoman Laura O’Neill, who was diagnosed with breast cancer, will walk the final stretch from Leuchars to the 18th on the Old Course.

She has already cycled from Royal Troon to Dundonald Links during the challenge.

The flag will be presented to the president of the R&A this week on the eve of the 150th Open Championship.

The R&A will pause Wednesday practice to allow OCF beneficiaries, including a bilateral above-knee amputee, to walk the 18th hole and present the flag.

Sky Sports are to broadcast the OCF event live.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier