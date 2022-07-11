Military golf charity drops in on Carnoustie for final stage of 1,500km trek to Open at St Andrews

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Carnoustie played host to a golf charity tour before participants in the 1,500 kilometre challenge reach their goal at this week’s Open Championship in St Andrews.

The On Course Foundation uses the sport to help the recovery of wounded, injured or sick service personnel and veterans.

It is the UK’s only golf-specific military charity.

OCF stages national and international events and helps open employment doors into the golf industry.

And on Sunday the charity took the On Course to The Open challenge pin flag to the Angus venue.

Thank you to everyone @carnoustiegolf. Your support has been absolutely incredible. 🙌@ColMaclachlan22 now has the flag. Who Dares Wins. https://t.co/1TyHXVtLnF pic.twitter.com/YAga7EcEVO — OnCourse2Open (@OnCourse2Open) July 10, 2022

It received a donation from Carnoustie Golf Links as Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers welcomed the challenge to the sun-kissed Championship course.

The Challenge

On Course to The Open has seen some of those helped by the charity walk, run, swim, canoe and cycle in a relay from Royal St George’s Golf Club in Kent (where the 149th Open took place) to St Andrews.

En route, they have visited all Open Championship venues and a number of other prestigious courses.

Among those taking part are Invictus Games silver medallist Stuart Padley and Colin MacLachlan of SAS Who Dares Wins.

Many are single or double amputees,

They have been carrying the 18th pin flag from the 149th Open with them.

Colin canoed the 32km from Carnoustie to MoD Leuchars Station.

And Royal navy servicewoman Laura O’Neill, who was diagnosed with breast cancer, will walk the final stretch from Leuchars to the 18th on the Old Course.

She has already cycled from Royal Troon to Dundonald Links during the challenge.

The flag will be presented to the president of the R&A this week on the eve of the 150th Open Championship.

The R&A will pause Wednesday practice to allow OCF beneficiaries, including a bilateral above-knee amputee, to walk the 18th hole and present the flag.

Sky Sports are to broadcast the OCF event live.