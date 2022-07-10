First day of The Open in St Andrews as world’s eyes fall on Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

First day of The Open in St Andrews as world’s eyes fall on Fife

By Alasdair Clark
July 10 2022, 4.34pm Updated: July 10 2022, 7.44pm
St Andrews Open
Spectators watch on as the first golfers take to the Old Course to practice

Players and spectators have started to arrive in St Andrews as The Open gets underway for the next week.

Hundreds of thousands are expected to descend on the Fife town, prompting hopes of a future tourism boost for the Kingdom.

A host of celebrities have already arrived in Fife, including professional golfers Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas and Adam Scott.

Woods’ private jet was spotted after he arrived in Scotland on Saturday evening.

With 290,000 spectators and millions around the world expected to watch the tournament on TV, Provost Jim Leishman is hopeful The Open will have a long-lasting impact on Fife.

Tiger Woods in St Andrews on Sunday

In particular he says he hopes people who see St Andrews in the spotlight will think about coming to Fife for a holiday in the future.

He told The Courier: “It’s all about what it does for the Fife economy as an internationally famous championship.

“The secret is getting them to come back. They are coming just now to see the greatest players in the world, hopefully they enjoy it and think ‘wow this is an amazing place’.

Justin Thomas practices in St Andrews

“You’ve got so many good golf courses in Fife. In St Andrews but also the East Neuk of Fife and the ancient capital Dunfermline.

“It’s a tremendous place. Hopefully they come back for a holiday.”

Despite hopes for success as the world’s eyes fall on Fife, there have been concerns around travel chaos after the majority of rail services were cancelled.

It means an increased number of people are likely to travel by car, putting pressure on park and ride services.

Crowds watch on at the 17 and 18 green

Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, executive director of championships at the R&A, said the150th Open would be a celebration of the championship, which started in St Andrews.

Golfers are practicing ahead of the tournament starting officially on Wednesday

Speaking as the event starter, he said: “The Open is providing a significant economic impact to the region and Scotland as a whole, which is estimated to be around £200 million thanks to tens of thousands of visitors expected this week and millions of TV viewers worldwide watching the championship.

“We are all looking forward to seeing who is crowned Champion Golfer of the Year next Sunday.”

The Open at St Andrews: First look at tented village set to become home to thousands of fans

