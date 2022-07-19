Community rallies round after Arbroath joiner’s display vandalised

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents in Arbroath have rallied round a local joiner after his floral display was vandalised.

William Smith, 75, was left horrified at the weekend when he found the display he has created for the Hospitalfield community had been damaged.

It was left covered in spray paint, including graphic images and words.

Mr Smith says it is the first time the display has been targeted.

Joiner ‘disgusted’ by vandalism

He said: “The year of the lockdown was when I was able to put it up. It was wonderful to see so many kids come along and enjoy the display.

“When it was first erected, someone said on Facebook that they’d give it a week before someone damaged it. Fortunately, it has been left untouched since it was installed.

“I got a phone call from my daughter on Saturday morning to tell me that my display was destroyed.

I always make sure that I get along with other people, so why was I targeted?

“It was disgusting how someone was able to get the spray paint and do that to it.

“There’s a sign on the display saying ‘Hospitalfield in bloom’ and it has been completely covered by paint.

“I get quite emotional about these things and it really hurt me. I always make sure that I get along with other people, so why was I targeted?”

Locals have since donated hundreds of pounds to help William clean up the display.

He added: “I’ve had one donation of £100, and with the kindness of a few others there is around £300 in the kitty.

“My next-door neighbour came round to offer me money to help clean the display.

“I’ve even had a donation from someone who lives in St Cyrus. They informed me that they enjoyed the display so much they travel through with their grandchildren to see it.

‘Unbelievable’ support from locals

“This has all arrived since Sunday morning, which is unbelievable.

“We are a community who stick together and it’s been terrible seeing this type of thing happen. I’ve put a lot of effort into setting up the display.

“Thankfully there wasn’t any lasting damage but I’m still saddened that someone thought it was acceptable to do this.”