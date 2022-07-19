Community rallies round after Arbroath joiner’s display vandalised

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Community rallies round after Arbroath joiner’s display vandalised

By Ben MacDonald
July 19 2022, 12.22pm Updated: July 19 2022, 1.09pm
William Smith's floral display in Arbroath was vandalised. Images supplied by William Smith/Chelsea Cochrane.
William Smith's floral display in Arbroath was vandalised. Images supplied by William Smith/Chelsea Cochrane.

Residents in Arbroath have rallied round a local joiner after his floral display was vandalised.

William Smith, 75, was left horrified at the weekend when he found the display he has created for the Hospitalfield community had been damaged.

It was left covered in spray paint, including graphic images and words.

Mr Smith says it is the first time the display has been targeted.

Joiner ‘disgusted’ by vandalism

He said: “The year of the lockdown was when I was able to put it up. It was wonderful to see so many kids come along and enjoy the display.

“When it was first erected, someone said on Facebook that they’d give it a week before someone damaged it. Fortunately, it has been left untouched since it was installed.

“I got a phone call from my daughter on Saturday morning to tell me that my display was destroyed.

I always make sure that I get along with other people, so why was I targeted?

“It was disgusting how someone was able to get the spray paint and do that to it.

“There’s a sign on the display saying ‘Hospitalfield in bloom’ and it has been completely covered by paint.

“I get quite emotional about these things and it really hurt me. I always make sure that I get along with other people, so why was I targeted?”

Locals have since donated hundreds of pounds to help William clean up the display.

The floral display was vandalised in Arbroath. Image supplied by Chelsea Cochrane.

He added: “I’ve had one donation of £100, and with the kindness of a few others there is around £300 in the kitty.

“My next-door neighbour came round to offer me money to help clean the display.

“I’ve even had a donation from someone who lives in St Cyrus. They informed me that they enjoyed the display so much they travel through with their grandchildren to see it.

‘Unbelievable’ support from locals

“This has all arrived since Sunday morning, which is unbelievable.

“We are a community who stick together and it’s been terrible seeing this type of thing happen. I’ve put a lot of effort into setting up the display.

“Thankfully there wasn’t any lasting damage but I’m still saddened that someone thought it was acceptable to do this.”

