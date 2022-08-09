Flower power: How community art project brightened up Kirriemuir beauty spot

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A team of open-air community artists have created a spectacular mural on Kirriemuir Hill.

The colourful creation stretches across the grass near the town’s camera obscura and Peter Pan playpark.

It is around 100 metres wide.

And it was a fairytale summer activity for all ages between three and 63 on the grass where author J M Barrie indulged his love of cricket.

Who was behind the mural project?

Community organisations including DD8 Music, Signs of Change, Kirriemuir Regeneration Group and Angus artist FitLike took part in the project.

It was funded by Angus Council’s Get into Summer programme.

DD8 Music offered a range of youth activities during the school holidays through the scheme.

Signs of Change have been delivering art workshops and commissioning murals since 2020 as a way of helping reinvigorate Kirrie town centre.

Their eye-catching artwork has brought a boost for local businesses.

Kirrie Hill creation

Around 50 people took part in the Kirrie Hill project.

They worked in small teams to paint flowers near the Peter Pan playground.

The flowers are between five and ten metres wide.

Each was a unique design and 300 litres of non-toxic water-based paint was used for the vibrant display.

The mural is expected to last about four weeks.

Kirriemuir councillor Julie Bell said: “It’s been a joy to be involved in Signs of Change, since its beginnings with a major contribution from a local benefactor, the late Neil Stevenson.

“We were thrilled with the wonderful street art project in Kirriemuir last year, continued with his family’s blessing.

“The two art sessions held by Signs of Change and DD8 on Kirrie Hill saw children, young people and families dive right in, working together to create a huge floral display that’s visible from the Camera Obscura.

“We’re very grateful to the Angus Council Parks team for supporting the artwork and to all who took part.

“We had a blast and I’m sure the community will love the ephemeral art for a couple of weeks yet.”

Hopes of more to come

Graham Skinner of Fit Like Art added: “I am always trying to push the possibilities of participatory art to engage and awaken the creativity of local communities.

“The Signs of Change group was created with the ambition of creating large-scale murals in the town centre.

“Whilst sites have been harder to secure than expected, this piece, painted by the community themselves, demonstrates the ambition and possibilities of brightening up the area.”

Linzi Burnett, who took part, said “It was great to join in and be part of a fantastic community project.

“I could have carried on painting for hours.

“Hopefully the organisers will do it again!”