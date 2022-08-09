Flower power: How community art project brightened up Kirriemuir beauty spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Flower power: How community art project brightened up Kirriemuir beauty spot

By Graham Brown
August 9 2022, 11.12am Updated: August 9 2022, 12.00pm
The mural beside the Peter Pan playpark on Kirrie Hill.
The mural beside the Peter Pan playpark on Kirrie Hill. Pic: Hamilton Kerr Photography.

A team of open-air community artists have created a spectacular mural on Kirriemuir Hill.

The colourful creation stretches across the grass near the town’s camera obscura and Peter Pan playpark.

It is around 100 metres wide.

Kirriemuir Hill public art project
Lachlan Skinner and Cairn Hamilton mark out lines for the flower mural. Pic: Hamilton Kerr Photography.

And it was a fairytale summer activity for all ages between three and 63 on the grass where author J M Barrie indulged his love of cricket.

Who was behind the mural project?

Community organisations including DD8 Music, Signs of Change, Kirriemuir Regeneration Group and Angus artist FitLike took part in the project.

It was funded by Angus Council’s Get into Summer programme.

DD8 Music offered a range of youth activities during the school holidays through the scheme.

Signs of Change have been delivering art workshops and commissioning murals since 2020 as a way of helping reinvigorate Kirrie town centre.

Their eye-catching artwork has brought a boost for local businesses.

Kirrie Hill creation

Around 50 people took part in the Kirrie Hill project.

They worked in small teams to paint flowers near the Peter Pan playground.

The flowers are between five and ten metres wide.

Each was a unique design and 300 litres of non-toxic water-based paint was used for the vibrant display.

Kirriemuir Signs of Change public art mural
Carmen Hamilton and Taylor Mason at the mural as it takes shape. Pic: Hamilton Kerr Photography.

The mural is expected to last about four weeks.

Kirriemuir councillor Julie Bell said: “It’s been a joy to be involved in Signs of Change, since its beginnings with a major contribution from a local benefactor, the late Neil Stevenson.

“We were thrilled with the wonderful street art project in Kirriemuir last year, continued with his family’s blessing.

“The two art sessions held by Signs of Change and DD8 on Kirrie Hill saw children, young people and families dive right in, working together to create a huge floral display that’s visible from the Camera Obscura.

Kirrie Hill flower mural
One of the young painters on the Kirriemuir mural. Pic: Hamilton Kerr Photography.

“We’re very grateful to the Angus Council Parks team for supporting the artwork and to all who took part.

“We had a blast and I’m sure the community will love the ephemeral art for a couple of weeks yet.”

Hopes of more to come

Graham Skinner of Fit Like Art added: “I am always trying to push the possibilities of participatory art to engage and awaken the creativity of local communities.

“The Signs of Change group was created with the ambition of creating large-scale murals in the town centre.

“Whilst sites have been harder to secure than expected, this piece, painted by the community themselves, demonstrates the ambition and possibilities of brightening up the area.”

Linzi Burnett, who took part, said “It was great to join in and be part of a fantastic community project.

“I could have carried on painting for hours.

“Hopefully the organisers will do it again!”

