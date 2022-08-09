Shock Australia switch sees ex-Dundee star Leigh Griffiths team up with Raith Rovers legend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Dundee and Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths is heading Down Under after completing a deal with Australian side Mandurah City.

The 31-year-old will jet out to play for the side’s final two games of the season in the West State League Division 1.

There he will play alongside head coach John Baird in the third-tier in Australian football.

The former Dundee, Montrose, Forfar and Raith Rovers striker is the side’s player/head coach.

‘Marquee signing’

The club hailed the announcement of Griffiths as a ‘marquee signing’ and one of the biggest in the country.

A statement from the club read: “Mandurah City Football Club are delighted to announce that former Scotland and Celtic forward Leigh Griffiths will be joining the club.

“The experienced 31-year-old striker is a proven goal scorer in the Scottish Premier League and on an International level.

“Mandurah Head Coach John Baird is thrilled to have completed the services of the Scotsman for the remainder of the year.

“Leigh is undoubtedly one of the biggest signings in not only Mandurah’s history, but one of the biggest in Australian NPL & State League football history.”

Mandurah City President Nigel Mann added: “It sums up where the club is currently at and the hard work we have put in over the years.”

Chasing title

The Black & Whites are currently fourth in the table, 11 points behind leaders Kingsway Olympic with four games to play.

Griffiths, who has been without a club since leaving Falkirk at the end of last season, will arrive for the final two fixtures against Western Knights FC and Dianella White Eagles.

The former Scotland ace will have another fellow countryman in the team in Murray Mackintosh.

The midfielder left Brechin in the spring to join up with his former Forfar teammate Baird.