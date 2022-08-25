Montrose 90-year-old Cathleen’s amazing Maggie’s gesture in face of double family tragedy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Montrose 90-year-old Cathleen’s amazing Maggie’s gesture in face of double family tragedy

By Graham Brown
August 25 2022, 5.55am Updated: August 25 2022, 10.17am
Montrose 90-year-old Cathleen Paton with neice Cara Taylor and and Maggie's volunteer Margaret McKay at the cheque handover. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
Montrose 90-year-old Cathleen Paton with neice Cara Taylor and and Maggie's volunteer Margaret McKay at the cheque handover. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

A remarkable Angus 90-year-old has made the kindest of gestures to cancer charity Maggie’s on the most bittersweet celebration of the birthday milestone.

Cathleen Paton was robbed of the chance to have her whole family around her for the big day after cancer took her only son and one of her three daughters in a tragic two years for the family.

But she overcame the heartbreak to pull off a 90th birthday party as a thank you fundraiser for the Dundee support centre.

And the doughty Montrose nonagenarian even set aside the pain of a fractured vertebrae and ribs to enjoy the shindig she single-handedly organised.




Family’s devastation

Cathleen said she was “more than delighted” to be able to hand over £1,450 to Maggie’s after the success of the Park Hotel party.

“My son, Jim, died two years’ ago in May,” she said.

“He was just a young guy in his 60s and very fit, he did triathlons and everything.”

Jim’s love of fitness saw him tackle the London Marathon as well as open water swimming events on Loch Lomond and Lake Windermere.

And he was a regular at Dundee’s weekly Camperdown Park parkrun.

Sadly, he passed away within around 18 months of his cancer diagnosis.

The family were still struggling to come to terms with the loss when Jim’s younger sister, Fiona McKellar, died just before Christmas last year at the age of 60.

It was a shattering blow to Cathleen and her surviving daughters Linda and Helen.

“We’ve had a terrible time, but Maggie’s were so good and I just wanted to do something for them,” said Cathleen.

“I organised it all myself and put on a three-course meal for my family and friends.

“They had a really good time and we had the band Pepperpot there so it was a really good night.

“My sister, Morag Gold, came over from Kingskettle in Fife and she’s 93.

“But I broke a bone in my spine so it wasn’t the easiest of things to organise.”

No gifts request

Cathleen told the party guests she didn’t want presents.

“I had a donation box and in that I got £1,000,” she said.

“Then in cards I opened after the party there was another £450.




“It’s just been a tragedy what we have gone through, but it gives you a wee bit of comfort to know that I’ve been able to do this for Maggie’s.

“I’m really grateful to everyone for their generosity.

“I’m more than delighted.”

Her niece, Cara Taylor, a Macmillan manager at Ninewells was there for the cheque handover to Maggie’s volunteer Margaret McKay.

Glasgow-born Cathleen has lived in Angus since meeting her late husband, James, who died 12 years ago.

He was working with Montrose Rope and Sail when they first met before spending more than 35 years at Glaxo in the Angus town.

“We travelled all over the world and took the family with us,” said Cathleen, who worked for many years in David Sim Ironmongers in Montrose and was renowned for setting up their impressive window displays.

